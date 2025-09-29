Broncos' home dominance in Bo Nix era indicates big things coming in Week 4

Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos have played nine games at home since the start of 2024, and the domination is almost hard to believe. The Broncos have not played a home game since Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season, and they are riding a two-game losing streak and desperately want to get off of that ride.

Fortunately, though, the Broncos have done well at home since the start of the Bo Nix era. Sure, you'd love to see the Broncos play a bit better on the road, but teams do play better at home - there is nothing wrong with that. Furthermore, Denver has gotten off to slow starts in the Sean Payton era. They were 0-3 through the first three weeks of the 2023 season and are 1-2 in each of the last two seasons.

Payton wins half of his games in September, so getting to 2-2 would be par for the course and would not be anything crazy. Well, when you look at the numbers, the Denver Broncos are unsurprisingly a lot better at home, but the statistics are almost too hard to believe. Let's dive into just how dominant the Denver Broncos have been at home in the Bo Nix era.

Denver Broncos have dominated at home in the Bo Nix era

Before the team's Monday Night Football showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Denver Broncos have gone 7-2 in the Bo Nix era at home. Their two losses were both early on in the 2024 NFL Season against the LA Chargers and Pittsburgh Steelers.

In their nine games at home in the Nix era, the Broncos have outscored their opponents 252-131. They have a +121 point differential, which works out to be a margin of victory by 13.4 points. The average point total that Denver has put up at home in the Bo Nix era is 28, so the Broncos do put up a ton of points in front of the Mile High crowd.

Their first home game of the 2025 NFL Season was nothing special - they barely got by the Tennessee Titans, but they return home after a two-game road trip and look to slam the door on the Cincinnati Bengals, a team with a bad roster and no Joe Burrow. With how much the Broncos have dominated in from of the home crowd since the start of 2024, a win near feels like a sure thing.