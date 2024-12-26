Broncos' Week 17 injury report is about as ideal as any NFL team can have

In yet another hugely important game for the Denver Broncos, their recent injury report for Week 17 is about as good as any NFL team can have. One thing that the Broncos have done very well in the Sean Payton era is their injury management. They just haven't been injured nearly as much as they were in prior years.

And this is now becoming the normal in Broncos Country. However, starting CB Riley Moss has missed some time with a knee injury, and it did seem possible that he could have returned in Week 16, but the team probably wanted to give him more time to regain full strength in that knee. Them being flexed into Thursday Night Football for Week 16 did give them more time to prepare for Week 17.

Their injury report on Wednesday was a treat:

Broncos are coming into Week 17 pretty healthy

The four players on their injury report were all FULL in practice on Wednesday and are probably going to be full on Thursday and be able to suit up if needed. The biggest name here is obviously Riley Moss, but guys like Troy Franklin and Jaleel McLaughlin are all on pace to play. In what is yet again the most important Broncos' game in the post-Super Bowl 50 era, Denver is healthy.

With a win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17, Denver clinches their first playoff spot since the 2015 NFL Season. They currently have the second-longest playoff drought streak in the NFL, only trailing the New York Jets.

The Cincinnati Bengals come into this game having won three in a row, but the teams they have beaten over the last three games include teams quarterbacked by Cooper Rush, Mason Rudolph, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson. They have won their last three games by a combined score of 88-53. They've won their last three by 11.67 points per game. However, while this differential seems high, these have come against backup QBs, so keep that in mind.

With how healthy Denver is and how much better they are than the Bengals' last three opponents, Cincy could be in store for a rough day at the office, and with some bad weather in the forecast, Denver may be able to out-physical the Bengals.

If the game has to be won on the ground and in a low-scoring fashion, I do not see how the Bengals can compete with the Broncos, who have a top-5 offensive and defensive line.