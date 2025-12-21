Denver Broncos' Week 16 injury report is outstanding news for the offense

The Denver Broncos have been one of the healthiest teams in the NFL since Sean Payton came to the team in 2023. That isn't a coincidence, and Denver's health late in the season has honestly become a huge advantage.

This year, it does seem like the team has battled more injuries than usual, but overall, the team's 22 starters from Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season are virtually unchanged here in Week 16. Denver did see underrated safety Brandon Jones go down in Week 15, and he was put on IR, but the Broncos will have two key players return to the lineup after a short and long-term absence.

The Broncos being healthier than most of their opponents is a massive advantage, and the offensive side of the ball has been the main beneficiary approaching a huge Week 16 showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Denver Broncos' Week 16 injury report is rather clean and sees return of two key players

Rookie wide receiver Pat Bryant and left guard Ben Powers will both make their return to the lineup in Week 16:

The Broncos activated Powers from IR on Saturday. He's returning from an over two-month absence. He suffered what was clearly a significant biceps injury in the team's win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Alex Palczewski has since filled his spot.

What is interesting is that Sean Payton told the media that in the event Powers would return, he'd not instantly be thrown into the lineup for 100% of the snaps, so it's likely that 'Palcho' still sees some time in Week 16:

Pat Bryant missed Week 15 against the Green Bay Packers with a hamstring injury, so him being back in Week 16 obviously means his injury is not a huge concern. I do believe the Broncos are going to benefit big-time from Powers being back into the lineup.

The run game did take a bit of a hit without Powers but all while JK Dobbins was still healthy. Denver has three games remaining and may need to win two of them for the AFC West title and the no. 1 overall seed in the conference.

After this major showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Broncos have a quick turnaround and are in Kansas City on Christmas Day to face the Chiefs, who are obviously without Patrick Mahomes. Having two underrated players back on offense in Ben Powers and Pat Bryant is going to help this team big-time.