Bombshell head coach rumors indicate Broncos DC Vance Joseph getting snubbed

If the Tennessee Titans are giving us all an indicator of what is to come, then Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph might just be back in the Mile High City for 2026.

Joseph has been considered one of the top prospective head coach candidates all year long, especially as the Broncos' defense has been so dominant in the pass rush department, in the red zone, and on third downs. He's overseen the development of star players like Zach Allen, Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper, and plenty of others in his three years in Denver, so why would he not be considered a top head coach candidate?

The latest bombshell report from Dianna Russini of The Athletic indicates that Joseph may already be getting snubbed for less qualified candidates.

Broncos DC Vance Joseph shockingly not listed among potential Titans HC targets

Sources say the Titans are expected to reach out to Lou Anarumo, Jeff Hafley, Matt Burke and Jesse Minter regarding their head coaching vacancy.



Internally, Matt Nagy is also viewed as a serious candidate. More names I’m hearing: https://t.co/D8T2743XeN pic.twitter.com/si0Hawu2Hd — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) December 20, 2025

For the Titans, specifically, it makes sense that a couple of Kansas City Chiefs assistants would be at or near the top of the list. Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi was a longtime henchman in the front office of the Chiefs, so it makes sense that he would go after a familiar face.

But the report from Russini lists a wide variety of defensive coordinators around the NFL, including Lou Anarumo of the Colts and Jeff Hafley of the Packers, but not Vance Joseph.

If this is a sign of what is to come, then Joseph might not be getting his second shot at a head coaching gig after all. It really felt, at one point this year, like that was just a foregone conclusion.

Joseph's credentials as a future head coach are obvious at this point. He's been a head coach in the NFL before, but has become one of the most widely respected coordinators in the NFL ever since coming to the Denver Broncos, and especially since the team gave up 70 points against the Miami Dolphins back in the early portion of the 2023 season.

One of the biggest question marks everyone has right now is what kind of staff Joseph would assemble at his next potential destination, with many speculating that he would take Broncos quarterbacks coach Davis Webb with him as an offensive coordinator.

Losing Joseph and Webb in the same offseason would be a huge blow for the Broncos, but an equally exciting "get" for whatever NFL team those guys would be coaching.

The Titans won't be the only vacancy this offseason, obviously. The New York Giants will be on the hunt for a new head coach after firing Brian Daboll, and it's possible we could see vacancies with teams like the Raiders, Cardinals, Falcons, and maybe the Buccaneers if they fall out of the playoffs.

Joseph will certainly get some interviews, but the fact that the Titans don't appear to be considering him even a little bit is a shocker.