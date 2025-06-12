Denver Broncos Week 1 opponent just gave them bulletin-board material

The Denver Broncos are hosting the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season, and the Titans just gave Denver some bulletin-board material.

You hate to say that the Denver Broncos have some 'easy' opponents on their 2025 schedule, but hosting the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 does feel like if a game was easy...

The Titans are projected to start first overall pick Cam Ward at QB, and a rookie making his first start in the NFL usually never goes well. And to make it worse for Ward, the Broncos pass rush is again going to be quite good, so it could be a long day at the office for the quarterback.

And this would be an amazing opportunity for the Denver Broncos to start off on the right foot, as in both years of the Sean Payton era, Denver has at least lost their first two games.

Titans social media may have made a huge mistake...

Posted on Wednesday, here is a recent picture from the Tennessee Titans Twitter/X account:

A picture that shows WR Calvin Ridley and QB Cam Ward also shows the numbers 0 and 1 next to each other, and if the Broncos beat the Titans in Week 1, you bet your bottom dollar the Broncos social media team is absolutely going to post this picture on their own account.

Now yes, I am not trying to count the chickens before they hatch, but it's going to be a major upset if the Titans go into Mile High and beat the Broncos. Tennessee is essentially at 'ground zero' with their rebuild, as they just drafted a rookie QB, and he's going to take some time to develop. That doesn't mean, though, that they can't have some success in the 2025 season, but it's likely that the Broncos take care of business here.