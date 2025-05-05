Denver Broncos rivals hilariously dubbed as offseason loser in 2025

The Denver Broncos could have a legitimate shot at capturing the AFC West title in the 2025 NFL Season, as their rival did not have a great offseason. You would be flat-out lying if you said the Broncos did not close the gap with the Kansas City Chiefs over the last year or so. Denver has actually won three of their last four against the Chiefs, and nearly beat them in Week 10.

KC did make it to the Super Bowl in 2024, but most of us saw just how slim their margins were, and they got exposed big-time by the Philadelphia Eagles. Well, Kansas City didn't exactly have the best offseason depending on who you ask, as it seems like some of their top contracts are really starting to hurt their financial situation.

And some even think that the Chiefs were a 'loser' this offseason.

Here is some of what Moe Moton of Bleacher Report had to say about the Kansas City Chiefs being the offseason loser in the AFC West:

"The Denver Broncos upgraded at the tight end position, signing Evan Engram. They also added running back RJ Harvey and wideout Pat Bryant on Day 2 of the draft. Quarterback Bo Nix can build on a strong rookie year with those additions.



The Las Vegas Raiders have battled the Chiefs in one-possession games in their last three meetings with Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew under center. This offseason, the Silver and Black acquired Geno Smith, and its 32nd-ranked rushing offense should be a lot better with 2024 Heisman runner-up Ashton Jeanty leading the backfield.



The Chiefs didn't make any boneheaded offseason moves, but they're no longer head and shoulders above their division rivals. The Chargers, Broncos and Raiders are equipped to knock them off their AFC West pedestal." Moe Moton

This is pretty sound from Moe Moton. The Broncos did nothing but add to their offense this offseason, and there is every reason to believe that this unit could takeoff in 2025. Denver also did somehow find a way to make their defense even better, so when you look at the Broncos, you may be looking at one of the more balanced teams in the entire NFL.

In fact, Denver was top-10 in both scoring offense and scoring defense in 2024. When you look at the trajectory this team is on, the Broncos are equipped to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2025 NFL Season.

While some Broncos fans might not be ready to say that, this is what we are truly on pace for.