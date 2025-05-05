Broncos undrafted free agent could be the latest sleeper to crack roster

The 2025 NFL Draft is now in the books. The Denver Broncos made seven selections: Jahdae Barron, RJ Harvey, Pat Bryant, Sai'Vion Jones, Que Robinson, Jeremy Crawshaw, and Caleb Lohner. Following the final selection, General Manager George Paton and Sean Payton worked quickly to add more players to the roster and ended up signing 15 undrafted free agents (UDFAs). One of those 15 is former Oregon Duck and Mizzou Tiger Kristian Williams.

Williams is a defensive lineman and former team captain at Missouri. An experienced defender with 62 career games, not including Bowl Games, who was an anchor at the Tigers' DL. He had 80 tackles in his time at Mizzou with 11 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 4 pass breakups, and 4 forced fumbles. Kristian is a Music City Bowl and Cotton Bowl champion.

I had the opportunity to talk with Kristian, and he agreed to do a short interview for Predominantly Orange, regarding the signing process with the Broncos, his expectations for rookie minicamp, and more.

Exclusive interview with Broncos' UDFA DL Kristian Williams:

JA: How did the signing process to land with Denver go?

""The signing process with Denver went smoothly. It came to a decision between Denver and Houston in the end. My agent and I chose what was best. The process was quick and simple."" Kristian Williams

JA: What are your expectations for the upcoming rookie minicamp?

""As far as expectations for minicamp, just go out there and be prepared and ready so I don't have to get ready, be myself, learn the playbook ASAP, and adjust to the culture as well."" Kristian Williams

JA: Have you talked to any player on the roster? If so, what have they told you about the Broncos, the fanbase, and the city of Denver in general?

""I haven't contacted them yet but I know guys like Troy Franklin and Kris Abrams-Draine."" Kristian Williams

Regarding these two players, Kristian played college football in Oregon and then moved to Mizzou, where he was teammates with the two second-year players, most recently with Abrams-Draine during his first and second seasons with the Tigers.

JA: What do you bring to the Denver Broncos? What are your biggest strengths as a football player?

""All I'm gonna say is that you're getting a guy who is in love with the game. A guy who loves the journey and process way more than the destination. Someone who makes a conscious effort to have fun with the details that can derail someone who finds them boring."" Kristian Williams

Williams will be able to showcase his talents and prove that he can make Denver's 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent. This is not something uncommon in Denver, as multiple UDFA's have made the roster in recent seasons. Specifically, RB Blake Watson, OL Frank Crum, and LB Levelle Bailey were the last ones to achieve it. To start, the upcoming rookie minicamp which is set to be held at the end of this week.