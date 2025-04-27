Broncos work quickly to find steals among 15 undrafted free agents

The Denver Broncos made seven selections during the 2025 NFL Draft, which was held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, from Thursday, April 24 to Saturday, April 26. These seven new Broncos are CB Jahdae Barron, RB RJ Harvey, WR Pat Bryant, DL Sai'Vion Jones, Edge Que Robinson, P Jeremy Crawshaw, and TE Caleb Lohner.

Every year following the Draft, all 32 NFL teams sign UDFA's. The Broncos signed 15 initial undrafted free agents and invited other free agents to their rookie minicamp. For those who do not know how this works, teams can sign any prospect who was not drafted to their rosters. These players receive a contract with a signing bonus and a salary. Usually, teams sign 12-20 undrafted free agents.

Broncos sign 15 undrafted free agents ater the 2025 NFL Draft:

WR Courtney Jackson, Arkansas State

WR Jerjuan Newton, Toledo

WR Joaquin Davis, North Carolina Central

IOL Xavier Truss, Georgia

OL Marques Cox, Kentucky

IOL Clay Webb, Jax State

C Joe Michalski, Oklahoma State

NT Christian Dowell, UT Martin

DL Kristian Williams, Mizzou

LB JB Brown, Kansas

LB Karene Reid, Utah

EDGE Johnny Walker Jr., Mizzou

CB Kendall Bohler, Florida A&M

CB Joshua Pickett, Duke

CB Jaden Robinson, Oregon State

Clay Webb and JB Brown are the most noticeable players from this group. Both were signed as priority free agents and got bigger contracts. Webb, a former 5-star recruit, was invited to the NFL Scouting Combine a few months ago and was a key starter on Jacksonville State's offensive line.

Besides the 15 UDFA signings, the Denver Broncos invited multiple undrafted free agents to their rookie minicamp. In other words, the players who receive minicamp invites are basically trying out for the team and could eventually be signed to the 90-man roster. The 2025 Broncos rookie minicamp dates are set to be confirmed, but it usually takes place in the first two weeks of May.

So far, it is known that Denver has invited the following players to their minicamp: LS Christian Johnstone, IOL Justin Mayers, WR/TE Mickey Harrison, DE Chris Chukwuneke, OL Gabe Clark, K John Hoyland, and OL Jake Wiley.

Denver has a good history with undrafted free agents, as they have found hidden college gems following the Draft. The most notable ones from recent years include Ja'Quan McMillian, Jaleel McLaughlin, Nate Adkins, Alex Palczewski, Frank Crum, and Levelle Bailey, among others. In Broncos history, some of the most noticeable players signed as undrafted free agents include Rod Smith, Chris Harris Jr., Wesley Woodyard, CJ Anderson, Shaq Barrett, Lionel Taylor, Rich Karlis, and Phillip Lindsay.

There are still undrafted free agents available, which means that the class is not necessarily closed. More moves could be announced soon.