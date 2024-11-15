Denver Broncos recent trends indicate a winning streak is on the way
The Denver Broncos season in 2024 has been filled with streaks to say the least, and their trends this year could indicate a winning streak is coming. The Broncos are 5-5 on the season and sit in the final Wild Card seed in the AFC. By all accounts, the Broncos have exceeded expectations thus far, and if we want to look at the "floor" of this team in 2024, they're still probably winning another three games at minimum.
Well, with a rookie QB in Bo Nix and an overall young and unproven roster, this team has dealt with some streaks this season to say the least, and their most recent streak could indicate that a positive one is on the horizon.
Are the Broncos set to win a bunch of games in a row?
The Broncos perhaps unsurprisingly opened up the 2024 NFL Season losing their first two games and scoring a combined 26 points. Bo Nix threw four interceptions and zero touchdown passes across these first two games, and it did feel like this was the team figuring themselves out a bit.
But what happened after that? The team went on a winning streak of three games, taking down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Jets, and Las Vegas Raiders by a combined score of 70-34.
They were dominant in those three games, and while it was far from perfect, the team was putting things together on both sides of the ball at this point.
They took a tough loss in Week 6 against the LA Chargers and dropped to 3-3 on the year, but in Weeks 7 and 8, they went on another mini-winning streak. They won the next two games against the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers by a combined score of 61-24.
It was another stretch of winning where they blew out their opponents to say the least.
But in Weeks 9 and 10, they lost two games in a row, going on a big of a losing streak. They lost by a combined score of 24-57, getting blown out by the Baltimore Ravens and just barely falling to the Kansas City Chiefs.
If you look at Denver's trends in 2024, not only have they not lost three games in a row, but they have responded pretty well after losses. After their first two-game losing streak to open up the season, they won three in a row, and it just so happens that they have three games before the bye...
Yes, the Atlanta Falcons will be a tough team to beat, but based on what has happened this year for the Denver Broncos, the data kind of does show that they are prepared to demolish their next few opponents. Here's hoping.