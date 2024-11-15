Broncos can make us forget all about heartbreaking Week 10 loss by doing this
The Denver Broncos occupy the last seed in the AFC playoff picture, and they could really help themselves out here if they did this over the next few weeks. Yes, I understand that the Broncos did not do their jobs well on that field goal attempt, but that was a kick that surely had a 90% chance, or better, of going it.
Most of Broncos Country thought this team had wrapped up their first win at Arrowhead since the 2015 NFL Season. However, that obviously did not happen. Now shockingly 5-5, the Broncos are still in the playoffs, but do have two teams in the Bengals and Colts breathing down their necks.
Over the next three games, Denver hosts Atlanta, travels to Las Vegas, and hosts Cleveland. This gets them to their bye in Week 14, and would give them four games after the bye to close out the 2024 NFL regular season. Well, the team can make us forget all about just how heartbreaking this loss was by simply taking care of business over the next few weeks.
Winning cures everything...
According to NFL Nest Gen Stats, the Denver Broncos would have a 64% chance to make the playoffs if they were able to beat the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11. And over their next three games, the Falcons pose the biggest threat, but Atlanta is a flawed team. Their QB, Kirk Cousins, has been sacked 10 times over the last four games, and this defense is just not good.
The Falcons have virtually no pass rush and just got beaten by the New Orleans Saints in Week 10. They've got a good roster, but Denver getting this game at home does give them a slight advantage. If Denver can get to the statue in Kirk Cousins and pressure him early, Denver should have this game in the bag.
They'll then get the Raiders and Browns, two teams who are circling the drain and have virtually nothing going for them. It's easy to see why Denver should win both of these games. Denver did blowout the Raiders a few weeks ago at home, and also did blowout the Browns in Denver in 2023.
Yes, it's easy for us to count wins like this, but you have to figure that Denver's playoff chances would creep closer to 80% if they were able to rip-off these next three games.
This is the formula, and this is how they make us forget about the heartbreaking Week 10 loss.