Denver Broncos' projected starting offense approaching 2025 training camp

The Denver Broncos may have one of the best and deepest offenses on paper in the NFL approaching 2025. The unit saw major additions of JK Dobbins, RJ Harvey, Evan Engram, and pat Bryant in the offseason.

It was nice to see the team add bodies at every single unit, as the offensive line saw some depth options enter the picture, and the QB room even saw Sam Ehlinger sign on late in free agency. Overall, this unit is as deep as it's been in years.

But predicting the starting offense might not be as clear-cut as you think...

Projecting the Denver Broncos starting offense in 2025

Quarterback: Bo Nix

The 2024 starter and hopefully the starter for years to come, the Denver Broncos finally have a long-term solution at the most important position in sports.

Running Back: JK Dobbins

I think if you are one who is wondering who will get the most carries in the RB room for part of 2025, it's JK Dobbins, and while Sean Payton is sure to use him and RJ Harvey quite frequently, Dobbins might be the de-facto RB1 this year.

Tight End: Evan Engram

Evan Engram was shockingly cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars and is obviously going to start at tight end. Now yes, Engram is not an in-line tight end and is only a short-term solution, but he's a great fit for the offense.

Wide Receiver: Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr, Devaughn Vele

The Broncos aren't always going to come out in three-receiver sets, but when they do, it would not be shocking to see Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr, and Devaughn Vele as the top guys in this room. Pat Bryant and Troy Franklin could both see notable work this season, but the skillsets of the former all work nicely together, and the third-year Mims is a huge key to the room's success in 2025.

Offensive Line: Garett Bolles, Ben Powers, Luke Wattenberg, Quinn Meinerz, Mike McGlinchey

How rare is it to see an offensive line remain the same for multiple years? The Broncos fielded the best OL in football in 2024 and are returning all five starters for 2025. This is the best unit on their roster and could end up being the driving force in the offense as a whole taking a huge leap in 2025.