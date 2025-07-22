Broncos enter training camp with potential mistakes quietly lingering around

The Denver Broncos are heading into training camp in a good spot, but did they just make a few notable offseason mistakes? Denver definitely added some talent this offseason with their free agency and NFL Draft moves.

But as we know, no NFL roster is perfect, and there is a legitimate chance that the Broncos roster weaknesses or potential offseason mistakes will show themselves at some point in the 2025 NFL Season. Even the best teams in the NFL are slipping up from time to time.

But of the potential offseason mistakes that the Broncos could have made, which ones stand out the most?

The Denver Broncos may have made a few offseason mistakes

Not doing enough at inside linebacker

Dre Greenlaw was the big splash addition, but he does come with a pretty lengthy injury history. Denver didn't address ILB in the 2025 NFL Draft and are clearly hoping that Alex Singleton returns to form from his torn ACL.

With Singleton and Greenlaw now both having injury concerns, the room is on shaky ground at best. Ja'Whaun Bentley is still out on the open market, and I am sure a trade could be made. The ideal hope is that Denver's duo of Singleton and Greenlaw stay healthy for all 17 games, but it just does not feel likely at this point in time.

No notable veteran WR addition

Many Broncos fans were clamoring for a veteran WR addition, and I don't blame them. The team did use pick 74 on Pat Bryant, but it does feel like the room is missing one more proven player. While it's reasonable to be high on guys like Devaughn Vele and Marvin Mims Jr in 2025, there is still a ton of unknown with each player. Cooper Kupp seemed to be one wide receiver that Broncos fans wanted the team to sign.

A WR room that would have featured Courtland Sutton, Cooper Kupp, Marvin Mims Jr, and Devaughn Vele could have put Denver on the map in a big way at the position.

Was Jahdae Barron the right pick in Round 1?

The Denver Broncos shocked many when they took Jahdae Barron with the 20th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but was that the right move? Denver clearly thought Barron was the best player left on their board, but front offices get picks wrong all the time. Other players who went after Barron who also could have been a more logical fit include Omarion Hampton, Matthew Golden, and Jihaad Campbell.

Denver's Barron pick was definitely more of a luxury selection, which is a bold move, so this could blow up in their faces.