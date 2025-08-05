Denver Broncos' projected opposing QB matchups in the 2025 NFL Season

The Denver Broncos are embarking on a hugely important 2025 season. Let's look at their projected QB matchups. In a given week during the NFL season, the QB matchups typically have a huge influence in a game and who wins and loses.

With second-year QB Bo Nix on the rise, the Broncos may actually begin to have the QB advantage in most weeks, but that doesn't mean it'll be true each week, as there are some top-tier QBs on Denver's schedule for the 2025 season.

Let's get into the projected QB matchups for the Broncos this year.

The Denver Broncos' projected QB matchups in 2025

As of now, here is how things may shake out for Denver in 2025:





Week 1 - Cam Ward



Week 2 - Anthony Richardson

Week 3 - Justin Herbert

Week 4 - Joe Burrow

Week 5 - Jalen Hurts

Week 6 - Justin Fields

Week 7 - Russell Wilson

Week 8 - Dak Prescott

Week 9 - CJ Stroud

Week 10 - Geno Smith

Week 11 - Patrick Mahomes

Week 13 - Jayden Daniels

Week 14 - Geno Smith

Week 15 - Jordan Love

Week 16 - Trevor Lawrence

Week 17 - Patrick Mahomes

Week 18 - Justin Herbert

The Denver Broncos definitely appear to have some easier QB matchups over their first 10 games, and you really have to think that if the Broncos hope to win the AFC West in 2025, they'll have to win at least seven of their first 10 contests. Opposing matchups against Cam Ward, Anthony Richardson, Jalen Hurts, Justin Fields, and Russell Wilson should all be on the easier side, as each of these QBs are either extremely limited in some way or just flat-out unproven.

But obviously, the four total matchups against Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert will not be easy, and other QBs like CJ Stroud, Jordan Love, and Dak Prescott can be very capable. Overall, in just looking at the projected QB matchups, there is absolutely a path for the Broncos to win 12 games in the 2025 NFL Season.