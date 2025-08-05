Broncos might be guaranteed a Week 1 win after latest training camp report

The Denver Broncos play the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL Season, and this might end up being a guaranteed win. Denver has not won their Week 1 game since the 2021 NFL Season, as they have dropped the opener in 2022, 2023, and in 2024.

The 2023 season was the worst start this team has had in quite some time, as they were 1-5 through six games. Denver was also 0-2 to begin 2024. Anyway, an early slow start is really going to hurt the Broncos in more ways than one, and if this team hopes to compete for the AFC West title in the 2025 NFL Season, starting 2-0 with wins against the Titans and Indianapolis Colts simply have to happen.

Well, after some recent reports out of Titans' training camp, things might not be pointing in the right direction for that upstart franchise.

Tennessee Titans had a brutal offensive showing at training camp on Sunday

Folks, the Titans and Broncos play each other in Denver in about one month, so it's not like there is a ton of time, and something has to be said how bad the Titans' offense has to be if the head coach is cursing at them.

Brian Callahan just ended Titans practice with a profanity filled tirade at his offense about how poorly they practiced today — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) August 3, 2025

As a Titans' fan, this has to be beyond frustrating, but in the same vein, it also has to be expected, right? The Tennessee Titans took QB Cam Ward first overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, and he was and is a project. He's very good off-schedule, but quarterbacks are supposed to play on schedule first and foremost.

What is likely to happen is the Titans are going to get flat-out embarrassed by the Denver Broncos in Week 1, but that's OK. If the team's offense is still playing this poorly as we get more into August, Denver should be able to cruise to a very crucial Week 1 victory.