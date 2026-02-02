The Denver Broncos are in a position that about 28 other NFL teams would love to be in. The Broncos boast top-notch, cash-rich ownership, an elite front office, stellar coaching, an exceptional roster, and a stud, franchise quarterback. Denver is also in the process of creating top-notch facilities and will have a new stadium in the near future.

It's almost hard to believe that the Broncos have gotten to this point, and it feels like the party has only gotten started. But one major thing to note here is that it only gets harder to maintain this level of success - it never gets easier. Extra strain is put on the front office, for example, to keep stocking the roster up with elite talent.

But fortunately, the Denver Broncos have one of the best GMs in the game at finding talent in George Paton, who has one final year under contract with the Broncos. Denver seems to be angling toward extending Payton for years down the line, but a latest bombshell report from NFL insider Dianni Russini could indicate that things may become a bit complicated.

Could the Minnesota Vikings make a push for Broncos' GM George Paton?

Here is Dianni Russini of The Athletic on George Paton, the Denver Broncos, and the Minnesota Vikings:



"Another name circulating in conversations with league sources is former Vikings executive and current Broncos general manager George Paton, who still has strong internal relationships," Russini wrote. "Paton remains under contract with Denver and is well regarded by both Broncos ownership and head coach Sean Payton."



This may end up turning out to be nothing, but it's something until it isn't. The Minnesota Vikings shockingly fired now former GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah the other day. It was a downright unexpected move this late in the offseason. Adofo-Mensah did not have a strong track record in the NFL Draft, so there was reason for him to be let go, but doing it this late just isn't smart decision-making.

Well, before the Broncos hired George Paton beginning in 2021, he had previously spent the 2007-2020 seasons with Minnesota, beginning as the director of player personnel and eventually ending as the assistant GM and vice president of player personnel.

It's clear that Paton's history with the Vikings before coming to the Denver Broncos could make him a prime candidate, as his successes in the NFL Draft is reallly the total opposite of what Minnesota was getting with Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

The Vikings would have to trade for Paton, though, much like the Broncos traded for Sean Payton. The only legitimate argument I could personally see for a move like this is if Payton is adamant about one of 'his guys' from his New Orleans days joining the Broncos in the front office as a new GM.

But, overall, that wouldn't be a smart move. The Broncos have a ton of front office momentum right now with all of the talented players who have been brought in with the NFL Draft and free agency. It would simply be a ridiculous move to trade George Paton to a team desperate for a new GM. The Denver Broncos must get Paton under contract and close the door on any possibility of a trade.