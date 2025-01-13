The Denver Broncos went as far as they could with the situation they had, but they can use the 2025 NFL Draft as a huge stepping stone for the future. With a dead cap charge approaching $100 million, a rookie QB, and limited talent on offense, the Broncos getting to the playoffs was a slight miracle, honestly.

The team also lacked experience in the postseason, as many players on the roster had never sniffed the postseason before. All in all, this was a great year for the franchise, and them winning 10 games in 2024 sets the stage for them to improve a little bit in 2025 and beyond.

The 2025 NFL Draft is going to be a huge part of the team's coming offseason, and this Broncos' mock draft hones in on the most obvious needs that the team has

Denver Broncos mock draft: Obvious team needs after Wild Card loss

19th Pick - Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

He's got the size, route running, and pretty much everything the Denver Broncos need. Emeka Egbuka also comes from the wide receiver factory at Ohio State, and there is truly not a single better fit at WR for the Denver Broncos in the 2025 NFL Draft if you ask me. Egbuka has the skillset needed to take Denver's offense to the next level. Sean Payton also has prior experience with Ohio State wide receivers in prior years...

54th Pick - Deone Walker, DT, Kentucky

Definitely in need of some more beef up front, the Denver Broncos nab Deone Walker in the second round of this NFL mock draft. It's clear that the middle of Denver's defense has gotten terrorized in recent weeks, so the DL is an area of need for the Broncos.

85th Pick - Gunnar Helm, TE, Texas

In a TE-deep draft, the Broncos would be able to find a viable prospect in the third round, so Gunnar Helm is the selection here as the Broncos hammer away at some crucial roster needs. So far, this Broncos' mock draft has gone swimmingly.

121st Pick - Malachi Moore, S, Alabama

Hitting yet another need, the Denver Broncos take safety Malachi Moore with the 121st pick in this NFL mock draft. The team should seek to find an upgrade over PJ Locke III, who was just OK in 2024.

191st Pick - Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma

The Broncos continue adding to the offense and take Deion Burks from Oklahoma at pick 191. Burks had 245 yards for the Sooners in 2024.

198th Pick - Francisco Mauigoa, LB, Miami (FL)

Denver has to bring in more help at the ILB spot as well. It seems like they haven't had a true enforcer at the position for years now. The Broncos take Francisco Mauigoa from Miami (FL). In 2024, he had 96 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and two sacks, so this is a player that can get in the backfield and find the ball.

206th Pick - Joshua Farmer, DT, Florida State

With their final pick, the Denver Broncos take Joshua Farmer from Florida State. Perhaps nothing more than a depth piece, Farmer had eight tackles for loss and four sacks in 2024.