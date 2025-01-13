The Denver Broncos 2024 NFL Season has come to an end. Let's get on some bold predictions for the team in the 2025 offseason. If we are being honest, I am not sure any of us truly thought that the Broncos would exceed even our super-optimistic expectations this year.

I thought this was going to be a 9-8 team that barely missed the postseason this year. Well, they won 10 games and obviously clinched a playoff spot. Overall, the long-term future for the Broncos should be a bright one. They have every reason to load up on talent and get aggressive.

This doesn't mean that they'll sign everyone under the sun, but some wheeling and dealing could be present when free agency begins in a couple of months. Let's make three bold offseason predictions for the Broncos after their playoff loss.

3 bold 2025 offseason predictions for the Denver Broncos after playoff loss

Broncos sign ILB Dre Greenlaw

The Broncos need more juice at the ILB spot, and one of the better linebackers in the NFL is Dre Greenlaw, who tore his Achilles during Super bowl 58 in February of 2024. Greenlaw was able to return to the lineup for the San Francisco 49ers late this season but only played in a handful of games.

Potentially a gamble, Greenlaw plays with an edge that the team desperately needs in the middle of their defense and has also played alongside Fred Warner for years in SF, so he's seen elite ILB play first-hand. Denver has to get better at this position and should sign Dre Greenlaw. With the Niners needing to rebuild the trenches a bit this offseason, Greenlaw might not be a top priority for them.

Broncos swing a trade for a notable name at WR

Let's get freaky. We have seen some high-profile wide receiver trades in recent years, so it's not like a move like this can't happen. One name that I would personally keep an eye out for is Garrett Wilson of the New York Jets. Former Jets' GM Joe Douglas was the one who drafted Wilson, and Douglas got fired earlier this year.

There also seems to be a bit of frustration coming from Wilson's camp ever since the Jets traded for Davante Adams. If the team decides to run it back with QB Aaron Rodgers and Adams again in 2025, Wilson may request a trade, and for a Jets' team that doesn't seem to be close, they may view Wilson as benefitting them more in a trade than the alternative - giving him an extension.

He has hit the 1,000-yard mark in each of the three years of his career and is the perfect WR for this team. Wilson is a shifty route-winner and can win a lot of those short-area routes. A WR with the profile of Garrett Wilson makes the Broncos' offense notably better.

Broncos come away with Ashton Jeanty in the 2025 NFL Draft

The Broncos have to find a RB1. Could they try to land the best RB in the country in the 2025 NFL Draft? Denver might just barely be in range for Jeanty, who is a slam-dunk first-round pick. He rushed for 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns for the Boise State Broncos in 2024, and he is already a Bronco who wears orange and blue!

I would only make sense for him to continue that for his NFL career. Javonte Williams is a free agent, and it doesn't seem like either of Jaleel McLaughlin or Audric Estime are going to be able to be that RB1 that Denver needs. Ashton Jeanty could be the top target for Denver, and both George Paton and Sean Payton have their own histories of investing a lot of resources into the backfield.

Ashton Jeanty heads to Denver in our final bold prediction of the team's coming offseason.