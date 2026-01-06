Denver Broncos making a deep playoff run may come with a brutal catch

The Denver Broncos have become one of the best and most well-run organizations in the NFL since the start of the 2024 season. This team has gone 24-10 in the regular season and are the top seed in the AFC. There really isn't any reason to believe that this team can't make a deep playoff run.

The roster is among the best in the NFL, and the team has also done a marvelous job at developing Bo Nix, who is one of the best young passers in the league as well. Overall, the Broncos are a team that many want to replicate in the coming years.

But part of the success that has followed the Broncos for two years is losing coaches and front office members to promotions. Just last year, the Broncos lost a ton of personnel, notably losing Darren Mougey, George Paton's right-hand man, to the New York Jets. With the team primed to make a deep playoff run this year, the Broncos might have to endure more of this.

The Denver Broncos could lose key assistants to promotions, especially with a deep playoff run

It's already gotten started, as the Broncos are now on the bye, so coaches can interview for vacant positions. Vance Joseph already has an interviewed lined up with the Tennessee Titans, and there is a chance that multiple other teams will come calling for an interview as well.

Two other coaches whose names have already begun floating around this cycle are Davis Webb and Jim Leonhard.

Several young coaches are generating real momentum in league circles, including:



- #Broncos Davis Webb

- #Jaguars Grant Udinski

- #Patriots Thomas Brownhttps://t.co/umvZZLtXPd pic.twitter.com/hmKftc70J8 — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) January 4, 2026

Webb is the quarterbacks coach and offensive pass game coordinator. Many have credited him with the development of Bo Nix, as he also did play in the NFL. Furthermore, some have speculated that Vance Joseph could bring Webb along with him as his offensive coordinator if Joseph could land a head coaching job.

Jim Leonhard is another coach who could be coveted by other teams. Right now, he's an assistant head coach and defensive pass game coordinator. Last year, he served as the defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator. Leonhard played 143 regular season games in the NFL.

The Broncos have been able to keep some of these key assistants for multiple years now, but since the team has sustained success into 2025, it might only be a matter of time before Sean Payton sees some of his staff get plucked in a more aggressive way.

The one thing the Broncos have going for them, though, is that the ownership group is the richest in the NFL and will surely do whatever it takes financially to help this team win.