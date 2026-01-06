3 major issues the Denver Broncos must fix with playoffs approaching

The Denver Broncos are a very good, perhaps elite team, but that doesn't mean they do not have flaws. In fact, some have even gone as far as to argue that Denver is among the weaker top playoff teams in the NFL this year.

However, being 14-3 and earning the no. 1 seed is something you simply cannot argue with. The Broncos also get the bye through the Wild Card Round and will be able to rest up, figure out their opponent, and have plenty of time to put forth a huge game plan.

Let's chat about a few key issues that have to get fixed before the playoffs begin.

The Denver Broncos have a few issues that need fixed before the playoffs begin

Find a solution to the inconsistent run game

Ever since JK Dobbins got hurt in Week 10, the Denver Broncos run game simply has not been that special. The unit has had its moments, as both RJ Harvey and Jaleel McLaughlin can rip-off a big play here and there, but down to down, this unit isn't that good.

We've seen Harvey primarily struggle to run in between the tackles and hit the right rushing lane. McLaughlin is probably someone who needs more touches, as he's the more experienced player and frankly, might be the best runner on this roster. With JK Dobbins likely out, at least, for the Divisional Round, the Denver Broncos have to find a way to generate a more efficient rushing attack.

Find a way to generate turnovers (which didn't happen in the regular season)

The Denver Broncos had two turnovers in Week 18, bringing their regular season total to just 14. That number ranks as the fifth-lowest mark of any team in the NFL. Denver's turnover differential of -3 was the eighth-worst mark in the league as well.

This has been a clear spot of regression from the defense, and with how many times the Broncos have hit the quarterback, you'd think this unit would have more turnovers. Heading into the postseason, the Broncos must put a focus on attacking the ball and trying to not only punch it out from opposing offensive players, but also trying to generate some timely strip sacks, like we saw from Nik Bonitto in Week 18.

Find a way to score more points in the first half

The Denver Broncos averaged just 10.9 points per game in the first half in 2025, which was the 19th-best mark in the NFL. For more perspective, only two teams, Green Bay and Carolina, scored fewer points per game in the first half in the regular season.

I am not sure the Broncos will be able to pull off the fourth quarter magic in the playoffs. Being at home is going to help things, but Denver must play a much more consistent game from start to finish if they hope to advance to the Super Bowl, and it's really that simple.