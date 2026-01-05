4 key Broncos starters who could return at some point in the NFL playoffs

The Denver Broncos are missing several key starters at the moment, but this team is still the top seed in the AFC and won't play anothe game until the Divisional Round. The Broncos now have to win just two games to reach the Super Bowl, and both will come at home.

It's a season to remember for this franchise, as this team barely squeaked into the playoffs last year but roared into the postseason this year. A huge advantage of securing the bye is this team gets to skip the Wild Card Round and may also get some key players back from injury after the break.

Let's chat about four key starters the Broncos might be able to get back at some point in the NFL playoffs.

Dre Greenlaw, ILB

Dre Greenlaw has been in and out of the lineup this year with various injuries and a suspension. Greenlaw is not on IR, so he could be back for the first playoff game if his hamstring is healed up in time. This has been the story of his career, unfortunately, as he's one of the very best linebackers in the NFL when healthy, but he just cannot stay on the field regularly. Getting Dre Greenlaw back for the playoffs would be a massive boost.

Brandon Jones, SAF

Brandon Jones is eligible to return for the AFC Championship Game if the Broncos were to make it that far. Jones is a very underrated safety and honestly forms one of the three best safety tandems in the NFL alongside Talanoa Hufanga, who is exceptional. Jones' pectoral injury was not reported to be season-ending, so a return deep in the playoffs feels likely. The veteran can do a little bit of everything at the position.

Luke Wattenberg, C

It is not a guarantee that Luke Wattenberg will return this year, but he would be eligible to come off after two playoff games, so the Broncos could realistically get him back for the Super Bowl if he's healthy enough. Wattenberg has been a good player for Denver this year and recently inked an extension for four years and $48 million. He's a key piece of the offensive line and someone the Broncos surely hope to get back.

JK Dobbins, RB

JK Dobbins was on pace for well over 1,000 rushing yards this year before going down with a foot injury. It feels optimistic to suggest that Dobbins could return before the AFC Championship Game, as that seems to be the target. Dobbins might have an outside shot to return for the first playoff game, as it seems like Denver needs to win at least one for the veteran to have a chance at returning. The running game has since suffered without JK Dobbins in the lineup.