Sean Payton could be eying his next Taysom Hill after bombshell report

In a way, Sean Payton is an 'evil genius,' as he has a decade-plus long track record of being a clever, deceptive mind on the offensive side of the ball. His head coaching tenure is likely leading to a Hall of Fame bid once it's all said and done, and he's surely going coach the rest of his tenure with the Denver Broncos.

It's clear that the team's offense is missing another weapon - one of the wide receiver, running back, or tight end position could see a massive investment next offseason, but with the Broncos' Super Bowl window being open, Denver could make major moves at two of these positions.

However, another type of weapon that Sean Payton might want is someone to fill a 'Taysom Hill' type of role for the team. Hill had a successful career with Payton and the New Orleans Saints as a gadget player on offense, and this recent bombshell report could give Payton his future Hill in Denver.

Justin Fields is likely getting cut by the New York Jets in the offseason...

The New York Jets are likely going to be releasing Justin Fields in the 2026 NFL Offseason, which would be the logical move:

Justin Fields and the Jets are likely to part ways during the offseason after they agreed to a two-year, $40 million contract ($30 million fully guaranteed) last March, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.



Fields being released appears to be the most likely outcome unless a trade… pic.twitter.com/PyAa5GRzyI — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 4, 2026

Fields and the Jets' offense were flat-out horrendous this year, and it's odd that Fields was signed to start for them to begin with. At this point, when he's inevitably cut, Fields may have to settle for a backup role if he wants to continue playing. He's far from a franchise QB but does possess some elite athleticism and could exist as the Denver Broncos' own Taysom Hill in 2026.

When Hill and Payton were together in New Orleans, the versatile offensive player finished with the following:



1,183 rushing yards

388 receiving yards

2,025 passing yards

31 total touchdowns

Hill had this production during the 2018-2021 seasons. This would be a perfect role for Justin Fields. In his career, Fields has 9,039 passing yards and 2,892 rushing yards. He's added 23 rushing scores and 52 passing scores.

While some fans might be rolling their eyes at this possibility, there really isn't a better player to fill this role if that's something Sean Payton is interested in. This offense is clearly missing another weapon or two, and Justin Fields settling into this Taysom Hill role could be beneficial for both parties.

Justin Fields should be cut by the New York Jets, and the Denver Broncos should sign him.