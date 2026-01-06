Broncos have clear path to Super Bowl LX thanks to Bo Nix's clutch gene

Now in year two, Bo Nix has set a ton of quarterback records. Most recently, Nix and the team earned their 24th win in two years. With that win, Nix ties Russell Wilson for the most by a QB in their first two seasons. While some may say that wins are not directly a QB stat, which is correct, winning sometimes follows certain players.

Bo Nix is a winner, and while Denver made it dramatic at times this year, that is simply who this team is. Nix seemed to understand the high stakes each week and performed best when his team needed him to the most. Obviously, this makes us want that Nix earlier in the game, but Denver did go 14-3 for a reason.

The Broncos will have to sustain more consistency on offense if they hope to make it to the Super Bowl this year, and this key Bo Nix statistic doesn't just paint a great picture in the fourth quarter, but it also paints a great picture for the entirety of the game and proves why this team could make a run.

Bo Nix had the most 1st downs or touchdowns on 3rd/4th down in 2025

Bo Nix has been money on third and fourth downs this year:

Most 1st downs or TD on 3rd/4th down during the 2025 season...



1. Bo Nix – 92

2. Justin Herbert - 90

3. Josh Allen - 88

4. Dak Prescott - 87

5. Drake Maye - 84

6. Trevor Lawrence – 79

6. Jared Goff - 79

8. Caleb Williams - 78

9. Jordan Love - 77

10. Baker Mayfield - 76 https://t.co/CSyPA2niBA — NFL Researcher (@NFL_Researcher) January 5, 2026

Third and fourth down are the two downs that decide a game. If a team can't convert third downs, drives stall. If they can't convert fourth downs, they hand it right back to the opponent. These are possession-saving downs and ones that can totally alter the course of an entire game.

And with the playoffs on the horizon, the stakes will not only be higher, but the games are going to be closer and could be decided on if a team can convert a late third down. Through two seasons in the NFL, Bo Nix hasn't necessarily lit up the box score.

He's had his moments for sure, but he's not going to be a QB that continually throws for 35 touchdowns and 4,500 yards. Nix most definitely has that ability, especially when Denver upgrades the weaponry on offense, but where this QB is best is in in those high stakes, situational times during the game.

This key quality is going to be a driving force in the Denver Broncos potentially making a run to Super Bowl LX, as it's not a stretch to suggest that Nix is the most clutch quarterback remaining.