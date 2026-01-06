NFL Power Rankings: Final AFC West rankings as Broncos clinch top seed

The AFC West did not turn out like many thought it would in 2025, but that's really just the beauty of the NFL. The amount of parity this season brought a hyper-competitive regular season and what is surely going to be a competitive preseason.

The Broncos are one of two teams with a bye in the first round of the playoffs as well, joining the Seattle Seahawks on the NFC side. Denver now has to win just two games to make the Super Bowl, which would also be the first since 2015.

For the last time in the regular season, let's power rank the AFC West.

Updated AFC West power rankings following Week 18 action

4. Las Vegas Raiders (3-14)

The Las Vegas Raiders own the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft thanks to a bottom-tier coaching job from Pete Carroll, who got the boot after just one year and is probably done as a coach in the NFL. The Raiders currently have no direction and are surely going to struggle to win games in 2026 unless they finally make the right moves, which honestly feels unlikely at this point.

3. Kansas City Chiefs (6-11)

Sitting at 6-11, the Kansas City Chiefs won nine fewer games this year. The three-time defending AFC Champions will not be able to win the AFC for a fourth year in a row, as the Chiefs' below-average roster caught up to them in 2025, and Patrick Mahomes also went down with a torn ACL a few weeks ago. It was a season to forget for the Chiefs, but this team may now be forced to make the much-needed roster changes to get back on track. Still, though, it might be generous to suggest that KC gets back into the playoffs in 2026.

2. Los Angeles Chargers (11-6)

For a second year in a row, the Los Angeles Chargers go 11-6 in the regular season and own a Wild Card spot for the postseason. The Chargers have the worst offensive line in the NFL and are probably going one and done in the playoffs again, but Justin Hebert is an efficient QB, and Jim Harbaugh wins wherever he goes, so the Bolts do have the foundation to eventually win the AFC West.

1. Denver Broncos (14-3)

The Denver Broncos were 1-2 at one point in 2025 and proceeded to finish the season with a 14-3 record. Denver's top-notch defense and clutch offense paved the way for this team to earn the top seed in the AFC. The Broncos now have a bye through the Wild Card Round and will make their first appearance in the Divisional Round for the first time since 2015.