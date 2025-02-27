Denver Broncos key in-house free agents (and those likely to leave)

The NFL's new league year is approaching in two weeks, so free agents can start speaking with teams and seeing where they land. The Denver Broncos are projected to have approximately $42 million in cap space before making any restructuring, extensions, and cap casualty cuts. Thus, they will have money to spend and get whomever they want in mid-March to fill some roster needs.

Before addressing the Broncos' needs, it is important to know who the in-house free agents are, who could return in 2025, and who is likely gone. Denver has 13 unrestricted (UFA), 1 restricted (RFA), and 5 exclusive rights free agents (ERFA).

If you're curious about what these terms mean, here's a breakdown: Unrestricted free agents can negotiate with any team once the period opens. Restricted free agents can also speak with other teams, but if they receive an offer, the Broncos have a five-day window to match it or let the player go. If the player leaves, the team could receive draft compensation.

Lastly, exclusive rights free agents are those who cannot negotiate with other teams, and their team can offer them a tender, which is a one-year deal at the league minimum. If they don't receive a tender, the player becomes an unrestricted free agent.

With that into consideration, let's look at who the 19 Denver Broncos free agents are, and from those, who could be back with the team in 2025.

Denver Broncos 2025 free agents:

QB's Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson:

Let's start with the most important position in football: the quarterback. Denver is no longer in the quarterback carousel after finding their franchise guy in Bo Nix. Speaking of Nix, he is the only one on the roster at that position who is under contract. Both Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson are unrestricted free agents. Now, the big question heading into the new league year for the Broncos is: Who will the backup quarterback be?

Can they go with the 'youth movement' and bring Wilson back or re-sign Stidham, who has started multiple games for Denver? Could they re-sign both, or should they bring in a new player via free agency or the draft?

RB Javonte Williams & FB Michael Burton:

Denver traded up to select running back Javonte Williams during George Paton's first draft as General Manager in 2021. He had a solid rookie year and showed promise but suffered a serious knee injury in his second year, and he hasn't been the same since. Despite Paton mentioning during the NFL Combine press conference that Javonte could return—which was likely influenced by mixed feelings about his first draft—I believe the young running back will be with another team by 2025.

The Broncos are expected to add another player at the position through free agency or the draft. Veteran Michael Burton was key in the blocking area at the fullback position and even had a receiving touchdown. he could be back, or Denver could move TE Nate Adkins to a full-time fullback role. Both are unrestricted free agents.

Regarding free-agent RB Javonte Williams, Broncos GM George Paton says, "There's a chance we bring Javonte back, and I think Javonte is one of the best pass protectors in the league. And I think he's -- he's still young and he's still ascending, another year removed from the… pic.twitter.com/mlHcKtkRqb — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) February 25, 2025

WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey & TE Lucas Krull:

Despite his drops, Lil'Jordan Humphrey was a key piece in Sean Payton's offense, specifically in the blocking area. He also had a big touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons. He is an experienced player who brings a veteran presence to the locker and could be back in 2025. Lucas Krull is a young tight end who has had flashes in the offense. Humphrey is an unrestricted free agent, while Krull is an exclusive rights free agent.

OL's Matt Peart & Quinn Bailey:

Veterans Matt Peart and Quinn Bailey are both unrestricted free agents. Peart had the 6th-man role in Denver's offensive line, specifically in jumbo packages. He was a solid addition last season and could be back. Bailey was in line to have that 'swing tackle' role but suffered an injury before the 2024-25 season and did not play throughout the whole year.

DL's DJ Jones & Jordan Jackson:

DJ Jones is one of the in-house free agents that the Broncos must try to re-sign. He was one of the best run-stoppers in the NFL despite playing no more than 40 percent of the team's defensive snaps. Jones is an unrestricted free agent, Jordan Jackson had some defensive flashes and was a good rotational player. He is an exclusive rights free agent. Regardless of whether these two are back, the Broncos should address the defensive line, especially at the defensive tackle position.

EDGE Dondrea Tillman:

One of the biggest surprises of the 2024-25 season on the defensive side of the ball. The former UFL star Dondrea Tillman, who is an exclusive rights free agent, was the perfect number four edge rusher for Denver behind Jonathon Cooper, Nik Bonitto, and Jonah Elliss. He had five sacks in his first year with the Broncos. He should be back.

ILB's Cody Barton, Justin Strnad, and Zach Cunningham:

Inside linebacker must be the number one defensive priority for Denver in 2025. Veteran Alex Singleton is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in Week 3 against the Buccaneers. He could be a cap casualty cut and is the only starter from 2024 under contract. Cody Barton was signed to a one-year deal last season and had some important plays, but in my opinion, he is a backup at best, the same with Justin Strnad, who could be back due to his skill set in special teams.

Zach Cunningham was elevated from the Practice Squad and saw some action. Head Coach Sean Payton announced that young Drew Sanders would be moved back to being an inside linebacker. However, the Broncos must add at the position. I would not be surprised if they added two new guys.

CB's Ja'Quan McMillian & Tremon Smith:

Ja'Quan McMillian, the former UDFA, has become one of the best nickel corners in the NFL. He is an exclusive rights free agent and could get a larger contract compared to the league minimum tender. He is not going anywhere. On the other hand, Tremon Smith, who is an unrestricted free agent, did not see action in the defense but was a key player for Denver's special teams, except for that dumb play against the Chargers on Thursday Night. Due to that key 'gunner' role, I would expect him to be back with the Broncos.

Safety Devon Key:

Devon Key is another exclusive rights free agent for the Broncos. He has been a good depth piece defensively, especially at backup safety, and a good special teamer. He should be back in Denver as he is a very liked player by the coaching staff and had good performances in 2024.

Long snapper Mitch Fraboni & punter Riley Dixon:

When you do not hear a long snapper's name, it means that he is doing well, and that's exactly the situation in Denver with Mitch Fraboni. He is a restricted free agent and should be back. Mitch even had key tackles for the special teams. Now, regarding Riley Dixon, he is an unrestricted free agent. The Broncos could re-sign Riley and bring competition to training camp. The former 7th-round pick had good punts in 2024 but was not the best, despite having the second-most net yards per punt over his career.