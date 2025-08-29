Denver Broncos have not escaped Micah Parsons in 2025 despite major trade

The Dallas Cowboys traded Micah Parsons on Thursday, but the Denver Broncos are still slated to face off against the elite pass rusher. If you have not heard, Micah Parsons is on a new team. The All-Pro pass-rusher is now on the Green Bay Packers and received an extension worth just under $50 million per season.

With Parsons off of the Cowboys, Dallas' already weak defense just got a lot weaker, and the Denver Broncos host them in Week 8 of the 2025 NFL Season, so that could be a great opportunity for the team's offense to move the ball at will.

However, even with Parsons not on the Cowboys anymore, the Broncos are still slated to see him much later in the season when the games are going to mean a heck of a lot more.

The Denver Broncos host the Green Bay Packers in Week 16

Both Denver and Green Bay are close and good enough to win their respective divisions, and this game could have major playoff implications as well, as it's late enough in the season for either team to clinch a playoff berth or even gain ground in a potential division race.

Micah Parsons being on the other sideline for this contest is going to be tough for the Broncos offensive line. Through four years in the NFL, Micah Parsons has racked up four Pro Bowls, two All-Pros, 52.5 sacks, 63 tackles for loss, and 112 QB hits.

He had 12 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and 23 QB hits in just 13 games for the Cowboys in the 2024 NFL Season, which is insane production. The Broncos offensive line is going to have to be at its best if they hope to win this one, and Bo Nix is going to have to ensure he knows where Parsons is every single play.

The Green Bay Packers just got a lot better and made their showdown with the Denver Broncos much more interesting in Week 16.