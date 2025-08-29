Micah Parsons' trade package proves Broncos could have made stronger offer

Micah Parsons was traded to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday. Could the Denver Broncos have made a stronger offer?

After months of what was one of the more dysfunctional periods in recent NFL memory, the Dallas Cowboys were not able to get a deal done with Micah Parsons and traded him to the Green Bay Packers, who then gave him an extension worth nearly $50 million per season.

Overall, Dallas lost this trade, and the entire process make them look silly. However, while the trade is over and we can't reverse time, did the Denver Broncos actually miss out on potentially acquiring Parsons? When you look at the trade package, it's clear that Denver could have offered a stronger package for the All-Pro pass-rusher.

Dallas Cowboys didn't get much for Micah Parsons

Here is all the Dallas Cowboys were able to get for Micah Parsons:



DT Kenny Clark

2026 1st-Round Pick

2027 1st-Round Pick

Kenny Clark turns 30 years old soon and had one of the least-productive years of his NFL career in the 2024 season, so he's on the decline. The Packers traded him and just two first-round picks in 2026 and 2027 for Parsons.

Frankly, the Denver Broncos could have outbid the Packers for Micah Parsons if they wanted to, and I'll give you a stronger trade package right here:



EDGE Nik Bonitto

2026 1st-Round Pick

2027 2nd-Round Pick

This is easily a better offer for Micah Parsons than what the Dallas Cowboys got, as Nik Bonitto is a borderline-elite pass rusher, and Denver would have still sent two high draft picks back in the deal. Now yes, Denver didn't make the wrong move by not making this deal, but it makes you wonder.

The Broncos have built something special and are just now getting their NFL Draft capital back from their Russell Wilson and Sean Payton trades, so at the end of the day, it's the better move roster-building-wise to have not made this trade.

Micah Parsons would have absolutely given the Denver Broncos the best pass rush and best defense in the NFL, and it would not have been a question. Should the team have made this offer to acquire Parsons? Did they miss the mark by not making this deal?