Broncos added another potential secret weapon to practice squad list

The Denver Broncos assembled their initial 53-man roster, they put together a 16-player practice squad, and now they've added a 70th player to the field by using their International Player Exemption.

The Broncos have signed former Australian rugby player Patrick Murtagh to the practice squad, giving them an extra 17th player to develop and work with on a daily basis. NFL teams are not required to use the International Player Exemption, but why would you not if you have nothing to lose and everything to gain?

The Broncos actually had Murtagh in for a workout all the way back in June, so they got a closer look at him before the start of training camp. Murtagh is an intriguing tight end prospect who has already spent some time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and gives the Broncos an intriguing possible secret weapon to work on.

Murtagh is 6-foot-6, 250 pounds, and has excellent athletic traits. He showed off his ability at an IPP Pro Day ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft before he got a look from the Jaguars.

Showing 'em what us Aussies can do at the IPP Pro Day 😤🔥 #NFL #IPP #AussiesDoItBetter pic.twitter.com/w0E1OBZ0SF — NFL Australia & NZ (@NFLAUNZ) March 22, 2024

The Broncos already had one project on the practice squad in former basketball player and 7th-round pick Caleb Lohner, so why not add another one into the mix? If you've got a good athlete with the upside to go make plays for you in the passing game, it's a risk worth taking.

What's especially nice to see from the Broncos is just using every possible avenue they possibly can in order to get as many guys on the roster as possible. What's fascinating is that before the addition of Murtagh, every player on the team's 53-man roster and 16-player practice squad was previously on their 90-man roster. The Broncos were able to keep more than 70 players from their offseason roster (including the guys on IR) going into this season, and Murtagh is the first one they've brought in from the outside.

It'll be interesting to hear about his progress as the year goes along, or if he even sticks around. Sean Payton said that the practice squad is comprised of both developmental prospects as well as "AAA" players, a reference he was making to guys who are ready to shuffle up onto the gameday roster.

Murtagh would definitely fit in the "developmental prospect" category, but that's just fine. The Broncos have the right coaching staff and veterans in place for players like Murtagh and Lohner to learn quickly.