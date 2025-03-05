Denver Broncos have no excuses to upgrade their WR room this offseason

There are slated to be a ton of quality wide receivers available this offseason, which gives the Denver Broncos no excuses to improve the room. Some major news broke on Thursday regarding the star wide receiver from Seattle, DK Metcalf:

#Seahawks star WR DK Metcalf has requested a trade from Seattle and the team has decided to explore it, per me and @TomPelissero.



There is likely to be significant interest in the Seattle star, and both sides will dig into it. A big-time WR who may be on the move. pic.twitter.com/5U40T159EX — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 5, 2025

This came right after news broke that the Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars would be releasing Tyler Lockett and Christian Kirk, respectively. Furthermore, we also know that the San Francisco 49ers will listen to trade calls on their best WR, Brandon Aiyuk.

When you look at the wide receivers who could be available for trade and are slated to hit the free agency market this offseason, there is simply no excuse for the Denver Broncos. They must improve this room. Below is a list of some of the top WRs available this offseason, whether it would be via trade or free agency signing:



Davante Adams

Stefon Diggs

DK Metcalf

Brandin Aiyuk

Tyler Lockett

Keenan Allen

Chris Godwin

Amari Cooper

Diontae Johnson

DeAndre Hopkins

Brandin Cooks

Mike Williams

Robert Woods

Hollywood Brown

Darius Slayton

Demarcus Robinson

KJ Osborn

Nelson Agholor

DJ Chark

Tyler Boyd

Zay Jones

Elijah Moore

Rondale Moore

Folks, that isn't even the entire crop of wide receivers available this offseason, and we haven't even touched the 2025 NFL Draft. We have heard straight from the mouth of Sean Payton and even from a well-connected Broncos insider in Mike Klis that a veteran WR addition could be on the way this offseason, but you have to wonder if the Broncos now feel compelled to make a bigger move with the big-time names available.

Would Denver be willing to trade Courtland Sutton and a draft pick over to the Seattle Seahawks for DK Metcalf? Maybe. Metcalf is better, younger, faster, stronger, and a legitimate no. 1 wide receiver.

But yeah, Courtland Sutton could remain in the picture for 2025 as well. There truly are endless possibilities with the wide receiver unit this coming offseason, and there are simply no excuses for the Denver Broncos to not improve the room. If they don't, they would be doing Bo Nix a huge disservice.

The 2025 NFL Season is going to be huge for Bo Nix and his development, and there are virtually endless options out there for the Broncos to improve their below-average wide receiver room. Let's hope that George Paton and Sean Payton are in agreement with me here.

DK Metcalf is the latest, and biggest name at the position to become available, and while some have said that the Broncos won't be making player trades this offseason, this one is a trade they have to pursue.