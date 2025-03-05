The Denver Broncos could embark on signing some big-time names in free agency, even if they are only here for one season. It is not totally clear what direction the Broncos plan on going in free agency this year, but I would expect them to make multiple signings on both sides of the ball.

The team has every single reason to load up the roster and give Bo Nix the best possible chance at succeeding. Their 2024 NFL Season was about as good as it possibly could have been, so the hope here is that 2025 gets them one step closer to the Super Bowl.

Could they pursue a few big-name free agents for one year?

3 big-name free agents the Denver Broncos can sign for one season

Davante Adams, WR

Cut by the New York Jets, Davante Adams was actually traded to New York during the 2024 NFL Season. He still produced a 1,000-yard season between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jets. While Adams isn't the WR he once was, there isn't any disputing that he is still a productive player.

The Denver Broncos could make a healthy one-year offer for the future Hall of Famer and have him catch about 75 passes from Bo Nix in 2025. Adams would be the best WR on the roster by a long shot, so there would be a ton of opportunity for him to rack up more stats.

Denver does need to upgrade the WR unit this coming offseason, and while a younger option might be the best long-term play, Davante Adams is about as good as you can get for one season.

Ryan Kelly, OC

The long-time center has spent his entire career with the Indianapolis Colts and was a first-round pick back in the 2016 NFL Draft. Kelly is still one of the better centers in the NFL, and while the Broncos have four legitimate starters along the OL, they also have room to upgrade over Luke Wattenberg.

However, you virtually never see teams load up on five big contracts along the offensive line, and Denver currently has four with Garett Bolles, Ben Powers, Quinn Meinerz, and Mike McGlinchey. They do have money to spend this offseason and could pursue a one-year upgrade in Kelly, perhaps offering him a deal near the top of the market.

The best course of action after this would be to take a center prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft and try to develop him for when Kelly departs in the 2026 NFL Offseason.

Nick Chubb, RB

Nick Chubb has dealt with some brutal injuries over the last two NFL seasons. The wheels might be falling off, but for a one-year deal worth close to the minimum, the Denver Broncos should see if their own training staff can help Chubb get and stay healthy. When he was healthy, there truly was not a better pure runner in the NFL.

And given that the Broncos have been among the best teams in the NFL over the last two years at avoiding injury, you would have to think that a place like Denver would be appealing to Chubb. This could be a neat signing for the Broncos for the 2025 NFL Season.