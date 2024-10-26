Denver Broncos have a shockingly good record over their last 17 games
The Denver Broncos mid-season turnaround in 2023 coupled with their nice start in 2024 has left the team with a shockingly good record recently. The 1-5 Denver Broncos were the worst team in football in 2023, period. The defense could not stop a nosebleed and the offense was not nearly good enough to cover up the defensive inefficiency.
Well, the defensive turnaround helped spark the Broncos and allowed them to turn their season around. Winning eight games in 2023 despite only winning 1 out of their first six was just amazing to witness, and the Broncos did find themselves neck-deep in the AFC Wild Card chase in 2023. They were 7-6 at one point but dropped three of their last four.
In 2024, they opened up with another slow start, and after they began 0-2, it was not crazy to suggest that Denver would have been 0-4, as they had the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets up next.
Well, not only did they beat the Bucs and Jets, but they've also beaten the Raiders and Saints. All of a sudden, Denver is 4-3 with another very winnable game in front of them against the Carolina Panthers.
The Denver Broncos have gone 10-7 over their last 17 regular season games
The team has turned themselves around over the last year or so. Sure, developing Bo Nix is the top priority, as he is still an unknown, but the Denver Broncos have won 10 of their last 17 regular season games. Not only has the team learned how to win, they've been able to sustain it as of late as well.
The defense has turned into the best unit in football, and the offense is all of a sudden spilling with young talent. Denver has a clear direction now with second-year head coach Sean Payton, as he's helped to assemble the team the right way by being strong in the trenches and by taking a swing on a rookie QB.
Bo Nix may not be the long-term answer, but Denver is clearly not trying to cut any corners with this mini-rebuild. They've also positioned themselves to be huge buyers next offseason, as they could end up with close to $100 million of cap space, and they also have their own first and second-round picks.
It's been a great last year or so for the Broncos, and while they are not yet a contender, things are clearly pointing up.