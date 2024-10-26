If the 2025 NFL Draft began today, where would the Denver Broncos pick?
The Denver Broncos may be in a position to go all-in next offseason, so the 2025 NFL Draft may end up being extremely consequential for the team. I'm not sure about you, but the Broncos being 4-3 through seven games and in a playoff spot has been great to watch. It's clear that Denver is not yet ready to truly compete, but you'd be lying to yourself if you said this team could not make a Wild Card.
The AFC has turned out to be a lot weaker than thought in 2024, with teams like the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, and perhaps even Cincinnati Bengals not being as good as we expected. The Miami Dolphins also just had to endure a bunch of games without Tua Tagovailoa, so they've taken a hit as well.
Couple this with the Denver Broncos breaking out a bit in 2024, and we're now at this point. Well, if the season ended today, where would Denver pick in the 2025 NFL Draft? The Broncos have some obvious long-term needs on the roster, so with a combination of free agency and the NFL Draft, Denver could fill those needs.
Where would the Broncos pick in the 2025 NFL Draft?
Right now, the Broncos pick 21st overall in the first round. Yes, this team is currently picking in the 20s. As it stands right now, if the Broncos made the postseason, they would not pick higher than 19th in the first round given the expanded playoff seeding.
They could pick higher than 19th if they decided to make a trade up or just lost more games, but the postseason essentially guarantees a team picking in the 20s. Some who argue that the Broncos making the playoffs wouldn't really benefit them this year may roll their eyes at the fact that Denver is picking near the bottom of the first round, but I absolutely love this.
Denver has the second-longest playoff drought streak in the NFL only behind the New York Jets, and being able to snap that streak in 2024 would be awesome. The fanbase is probably dying to see some playoff football, and there is a legitimate chance for this team to play it this year.
The Broncos may look to target a position like left tackle, wide receiver, or defensive tackle in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, as they have some long-term needs at those positions.