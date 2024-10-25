Is it panic time if Broncos offense doesn't play well against Panthers?
The Denver Broncos face the worst defense in football at home in Week 8. Is it panic time if the offense does not get going? You might roll your eyes at this, but is there an argument that it's time to panic?
Perhaps. The Broncos beat the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football, so they will have had nearly 10 days of rest in between their Week 7 and Week 8 games. The Carolina Panthers played on Sunday in Week 7 and lost by 33 points to the Washington Commanders against a backup QB.
Well, it doesn't get any easier for the Panthers. They'll travel to Denver for this one and will be without Andy Dalton, as he's got a sprained thumb. Second-year QB Bryce Young will get the start, but Young was benched after just two games in 2024 due to poor play.
Not only do the Panthers have a horrid QB situation, but their defense is among the worst in the NFL. This is the perfect opportunity for Denver's offense to again explode and have their best game of the season...
Could it be panic time if the Broncos can't get going on offense?
It's still pretty early in the career of Bo Nix and for the offense in general, so patience is always needed when trying to develop a rookie QB. Some quarterbacks come into the NFL and put it all together almost immediately. An example of this would be CJ Stroud back in 2023.
Some passers take years to hit their stride. Josh Allen did not breakout until year three, and some like Patrick Mahomes or Joe Burrow broke out in year two. There is no perfect science for developing a QB, but sometimes the coaching and roster talent are just so much greater than the opposition that it almost feels impossible to not get going.
Denver has advantages all across the board against Carolina. From coaching down to trench play and even into the QB position, the Broncos have clear advantages. They also have the home-field advantage as well.
If you ask me, it may not necessarily be time to panic if the Denver Broncos cannot get going on offense, but if that does indeed happen, I'd be lying to you if I said I would not be a little bit worried. This should be another blowout win for the Denver Broncos in Week 8.