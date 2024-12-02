Denver Broncos have a chance to make a statement to the NFL world on MNF
The verdict is still out for some with the Denver Broncos, but the team does get the chance to make a huge statement on Monday Night Football. After an 0-2 start, a lot of people totally wrote off the Denver Broncos and thought this team was going to struggle all year. Heck, there were many that thought this was a three or four-win team.
Well, they have since gone 7-3 after their 0-2 start and have turned into one of the better teams in the NFL. They've also been nestled into that seventh and final Wild Card seed in the AFC, as they look to snap the second-longest playoff drought streak in the NFL.
The Broncos can make a statement on Monday Night Football
The Broncos get a primetime home game in Week 13, as they host the Cleveland Browns, a team coming off of a huge Thursday Night Football win back in Week 12. They have had some extra rest, but their season has gone totally off the rails.
Former starting QB Deshaun Watson tore his Achilles earlier in the season, and backup QB Jameis Winston has held the fort down since then. With Winston and the Browns coming to town, the Denver Broncos have a chance to make a huge statement to the NFL world tonight.
Sporting a top-3 defense and the best pass rush in the league, the Broncos also have a rookie QB in Bo Nix who has played out of his mind over the last month and a half. If we want to be accurate here, the best representation of the 2024 Denver Broncos have been since Week 3 and on, and since that point, Denver has gone 7-3, and Bo Nix has thrown 16 touchdowns against just two interceptions for a 99.2 passer rating.
He's completed 66.15% of his passes since then for 2,164 yards, and he's also added 240 rushing yards and three rushing scores. You would struggle to find a more complete team than the Denver Broncos over the last 10 weeks.
And for the entire NFL world to see, the Broncos can most certainly make a huge statement. At the end of the day, the Broncos winning 30-0 or 17-16 still looks the same in the win-loss column, but this is their chance to show everyone that this isn't some fluky team riding an unsustainable stretch with a rookie QB.
The time is now for the Denver Broncos here in Week 13.