Is Bo Nix playing today? Full injury update for Broncos quarterback
The Denver Broncos will be debuting their all-new white helmets with midnight navy uniforms on Monday Night Football against the Cleveland Browns, and rookie quarterback Bo Nix will be out there leading the charge.
Nix popped up on the Week 13 injury report on Thanksgiving and was listed as a "limited" participant in practice due to a back injury. There's no truth to the rumor that Nix was suffering from putting the team on his back this season.
All kidding aside, Nix himself stated to the media that he is good to go and ready to roll as the Broncos return home on Monday night for a pivotal showdown against one of the franchise's longtime rivals.
Bo Nix is playing on Monday Night Football for Broncos vs. Browns
As you can see from the official injury report, Nix was a full participant in practice on both Friday and Saturday, and the team "limited" designation was an estimate as the team just had light work on Thursday in the morning.
We know this: Bo Nix is playing on Monday night, his first career appearance on Monday Night Football.
It's an exciting opportunity for the Denver Broncos to get in the spotlight at the exact perfect time with the team hitting a bit of a stride under head coach Sean Payton. Payton has talked so much about the "vision" for this team and the players on the roster, and we're really seeing that vision start to manifest and materialize. The Broncos are currently in a pretty comfortable lead for the 7th seed in the AFC and they have a chance to climb the ladder a little bit more in the coming weeks.
But this game against the Cleveland Browns is crucial.
While we know Nix is playing, it looks like just about everyone else on the injury report will be playing as well. The only question marks at this point are wide receiver Josh Reynolds and cornerback Riley Moss. Actually, there's no question with Moss -- he's not playing. But with Reynolds, the situation is worth monitoring.
The Broncos obviously have to make a decision about whether or not they're going to activate Reynolds against the Browns, but they don't have to officially make a decision until Wednesday. So, Reynolds could potentially miss this game and still be added to the active roster before that Wednesday deadline.
The Broncos have gotten significant contributions in recent weeks from rookie Devaughn Vele and second-year player Marvin Mims, but the veteran Reynolds would still be a very welcomed addition to the rotation. The last time we saw him on the field, he caught a touchdown pass against the Raiders in Denver and actually hurt his hand running into the stands after the catch.
Reynolds was also involved in a scary situation off the field as he and others were shot at in the Aurora area, but thankfully nobody was critically injured.
Besides Reynolds, the Broncos officially activated linebacker/pass rusher Drew Sanders who is expected to make his 2024 debut against the Browns.