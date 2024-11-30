Bo Nix gives Broncos fans the best possible update about injury status
Denver Broncos fans everywhere got a little bit of a scare on Thanksgiving when rookie quarterback Bo Nix popped up on the team's initial injury report as "LIMITED" with a back issue. Anyone who watched the broadcast of the Broncos-Raiders game on Sunday was able to see Nix visibly in some discomfort at times and the cameras even caught him wrapping his lower back at one point.
Needless to say, there was some slight cause for concern when Nix was on the injury report, but that concern has been squashed by the man himself.
Nix met with the media this week and noted that he's "good to go".
Bo Nix says he's ready to roll after back issue landed him on Broncos injury report
All of Broncos Country can breathe a collective sigh of relief. Nix is going to be good to go for the game, and in fact was a "FULL" participant in practice on Friday. We'll update everyone as soon as the final injury report comes out as well, but Nix wasn't the only one on the injury report listed as a full participant in practice.
In fact, the only player who was on the injury report and not a full participant was cornerback Riley Moss, who suffered a bit of a scary-looking knee injury against the Raiders. Moss is said to have an MCL injury but his absence at practice may be more precautionary than anything, because head coach Sean Payton noted that there was discussion about putting him back into the game against the Raiders.
As for Bo Nix, the back issue he's got might be a primary reason why we haven't seen him running the ball as much lately. Over the last three weeks, Nix has run the ball just a total of six times for a total of 10 yards on the ground. Prior to that, he hadn't gone but one game (Week 2 vs. PIT) without at least five rushing attempts.
The Broncos had been using Nix's legs quite a bit up until that Chiefs game where it seemed there was a concerted effort to keep Nix inside the pocket from Kansas City. Luckily for the Broncos, he has responded quite well and has put his team in position to win all three of those games with his abilities as a passer. Nix has won three straight NFL Offensive Rookie of the Week awards with 10 rushing yards. That really says it all.
We'll see how much he uses his legs against the Cleveland Browns, if at all, but the trend is something to monitor. Nix is still the second-leading rusher on the Broncos with 300 yards despite his lack of running the last three weeks.