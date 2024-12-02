Which jerseys are the Broncos wearing today in Week 13 vs. Browns?
The Denver Broncos have been debuting the all-new "Mile High Collection" of uniforms this season with the first new jerseys since the 1997-98 season. The rebrand of the Broncos was initially met with a lot of pushback, as you would expect for something new at first, but fans seem to be coming around to the clean new look, slowly but surely.
We've almost had a new uniform combination every single week for the Broncos this season, which is keeping it fresh and using the maximum amount of freedom the NFL actually allows for uniforms, but Monday Night Football against the Cleveland Browns will bring yet another all-new combination for the very first time.
The Broncos debuted a white helmet for the first time in franchise history last year, but this year we are getting the very first look at a matte white helmet with the demon horse as the side decal, and the team is pairing that up with midnight navy uniforms.
Broncos will wear midnight navy jerseys, white helmets vs. Browns on Monday night
Although the Broncos are promoting the game here with white pants, uniform insider Mario Vetanze is reporting that the team will be wearing an all-navy look against the Browns under the Monday night lights.
Here's an official look at what the Broncos will be wearing for Monday night from their promotional photos earlier this year:
Personally, I much prefer the look of the white helmet, blue top, and white pants. But maybe that's because that was the team's primary look for such a long time from the 90s until Peyton Manning came to Denver. The navy on navy is kind of a classic primetime look for the Broncos through the years, however, so you can't blame them for keeping with "tradition".
At some point, the NFL is going to let up on the dumb uniform rules they have in place and just let teams wear whatever they want. Whenver that ends up being the case, we need to see the Broncos wearing their white helmets with their white or orange tops. We need to see them wear the navy helmet with the navy tops and white or orange pants. The possibilities are there for the Broncos to have one of the most versatile uniforms in the NFL.
It's exciting to see yet another new combination for this team here in 2024. We've seen the Broncos wear white jerseys with all of their white, blue, and orange pants. We've seen the orange tops with all of the white, orange, and blue pants. We've seen the throwbacks.
NFL teams are allowed three games per year with alternate uniform combinations. The Broncos already used up one of those allowances when they played the Raiders at home earlier this year. We'll see the midnight navy uniforms in action and the throwbacks will be back in Week 18 against the Chiefs.
This is the only time in 2024 that fans will get to see the midnight navy tops and the snowcapped helmets.