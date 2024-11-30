3 bold predictions for the Denver Broncos in Week 13 versus the Browns
The Denver Broncos have one more game before their bye, so let's make some bold predictions for the team in Week 13 versus the Browns. Here we go, folks. The Miami Dolphins lost in Week 13, so that drops them to 5-7 on the season. The Indianapolis Colts are also 5-7, and the next closest team is the 4-7 Cincinnati Bengals.
The Broncos winning in Week 13 versus the Cleveland Browns could have this team right on the cusp of the postseason, as they could really extend their lead in the AFC Wild Card race, and it is not out of the question for the Los Angeles Chargers to stumble a bit.
It feels like every week is the team's biggest game of the season. Denver hosts Cleveland on Monday Night Football in Week 13. Let's make three bold predictions for the game.
Bo Nix connects on a 50-yard pass to someone
The Cleveland Browns pass defense is not that great. They have just two interceptions on the season, which is the second-lowest in the NFL. They have also allowed an opposing passer rating of 100.1, which is the seventh-highest in the NFL.
Furthermore, they have allowed the third-most 20+ yard completions and the second-most 40+ yard completions as well. This could be the game where the Denver Broncos have their longest passing play of the season. That figure currently stands at 49 yards, so why not a 50-burger?
Bo Nix is going to connect with someone, and it feels like I am predicting something like this nearly every week. I promise that this is the week it happens! (Well, maybe.)
Jameis Winston is sacked 7 times
Cleveland Browns starting QB Jameis Winston has started four games for the team in 2024, and he's been sacked 12 times in those four starts, so he has been on the ground a good bit. With the Browns having a pretty iffy and banged up offensive line the entire season, this could be a game where the Broncos defense tees off a bit.
In Week 12 versus the Las Vegas Raiders, the Broncos were missing Zach Allen and clearly started a bit slow on defense. And with how buttoned up this team has been on defense this year, it would not surprise me if Vance Joseph wants his guys to use this matchup as a bit of a get-right game.
Winston is a fun personality and has not been terrible for the Browns this season, but this offense is a mess and is sloppy at best. Denver will sack Jameis Winston seven times.
The Broncos shutout the Browns
Over the last two games, the Denver Broncos have allowed just one offensive touchdown. It's been an impressive stretch for the team, who lost in heartbreaking fasgion to the Kansas City Chiefs. That loss seemed to have had a largely positive impact on the team, as they have blasted their previous two opponents.
Well, with this game being at home and the team that much closer to the bye week, this could be the best performance by the Broncos defense all season. The Browns are just not a good football team, and these are two franchises in two entirely different spots.
The Denver Broncos do not have to win this game, but it still kind of does feel like a must-win if you ask me. Denver puts up their best performance of the season on defense and shuts out the Cleveland Browns.