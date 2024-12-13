Denver Broncos get unfortunate but expected injury news for Week 15
The Denver Broncos did have a rather clean injury report heading into their Week 15 game, but they did get an unfortunate injury update. Many were holding out hope that the team could see the return of CB Riley Moss, who left the game during the Broncos Week 12 win versus the Las Vegas Raiders with a knee injury.
He was held out the rest of that game, did not play on Monday Night Football in Week 13, rested through the bye, but may need another week. From the date of the injury until December 15th, it would mark roughly three weeks between the injury and the Broncos Week 15 game.
Some have speculated that Moss will be back in the lineup for the Broncos Week 16 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Broncos again without their starting CB
The Broncos play the Chargers on Thursday Night Football on December 19th, and that game could end up being a game where Denver could clinch a playoff spot. In order for that to happen, Denver would have to beat the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15, have the Miami Dolphins lose their Week 15 game at the Houston Texans, and then Denver beat the Chargers in Week 16.
Safety Brandon Jones was the other Broncos defensive back who was on the injury report all week, but he was full on Friday. The Broncos should be fine in this game, as Indianapolis Colts QB Anthony Richardson isn't all that efficient. However, Richardson and the Colts do have some big-play ability on offense, as Richardson has never been afraid to push the ball downfield.
Not having Riley Moss in Week 15 is quite huge, as this could give Indy and advantage in that regard, but you have to think that defensive coordinator Vance Joseph will have a better gameplan for Week 15 than he did in Week 13, when Jameis Winston nearly threw for 500 yards on the Broncos.
With a win in Week 15 over the Colts, the Broncos feel like they'd soon punch their ticket into the postseason. And with a loss, their playoff odds would likely dip below 50%. This is as close to a playoff game as the Broncos have played in since Super Bowl 50, and this team has not been back to the playoff since then. Their injury management has been very good all year, but it seems as of they may have to wait another week before they get their starting CB back.