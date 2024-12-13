3 bold predictions for Broncos QB Bo Nix in Week 15 versus the Colts
This is the first time we will see the Bo Nix/Sean Payton Denver Broncos after their bye week. Let's make three bold predictions for the QB.
In the single-most important game for the Denver Broncos since Super Bowl 50, the team will need some great performances from several players, but none more important than Bo Nix, who is coming off of his first ever NFL bye week.
The Broncos got the latest possible bye week this season, and their Week 15 opponent, the Indianapolis Colts, also had a Week 14 bye. Both teams are going to be as rested-up as they've been this year, and Riley Moss has been the only Broncos player to not practice this week, obviously not counting anyone who has been on IR.
Let's make some bold predictions for Bo Nix in Week 15.
3 bold predictions for Broncos QB Bo Nix in Week 15 versus the Colts
Bo Nix rushes for two touchdowns
Bo Nix has not rushed for double-digit yards since the loss against the Baltimore Ravens, and he has not rushed for a touchdown since the win over the Carolina Panthers. It's been a noticeable decline in Nix using his legs, and that could be by design, or it could just be because Nix is getting more confident as a passer.
Perhaps it's a mix of both?
Anyway, Sean Payton is 10-6 in his head coaching career after the bye week, so it would not surprise me if he had a wrinkle or two up his sleeve to throw off the Indianapolis Colts defense, a unit that has given up the second-most rushing yards in the NFL this season.
The offense could deploy Nix's legs more as an unexpected advantage in this game. I predict that they will and that the rookie QB runs for two scores.
Bo Nix completes at least 70% of his passes
The Colts allow opposing QBs to complete 70.4% of their passes, which is the second-worst mark in the NFL. Furthermore, this game is at home for Denver, and additionally, the Broncos are obviously coming off of their bye. This could be a hugely efficient came through the air for Bo Nix. He's hit the 70% completion mark four times already, so it's not like this is some insane prediction.
However, any NFL quarterback who completes 70% of their passes in any instance is still impressive. Bo Nix will complete at least 70% of his passing attempts in Week 15 in a very efficient game.
Bo Nix again wins Rookie of the Week
And yet again, Bo Nix will win the NFL Rookie of the Week Award, an award he has won three times this year. All of Nix, Jayden Daniels, and Brock Bowers are the clear-cut favorites to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2024.
Nix would have to win a few more ROTW awards to be seen as the favorite, but he does have a very advantageous matchup to win his fourth award this year. The Indianapolis Colts defense is not good, and while they could have a perfect gameplan for Bo Nix, it's not likely that Sean Payton gets out-coached by Gus Bradley, the Colts defensive coordinator.
Bo Nix will win the Rookie of the Week Award in Week 15.