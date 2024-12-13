3 bold predictions for the Broncos in Week 15 versus the Colts
The Denver Broncos play the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15 of the 2024 NFL Season. Let's make three bold predictions for the huge game. In the single-most-important game for the Denver Broncos franchise since winning the Super Bowl in 2015, the Broncos embark on a battle with the Indianapolis Colts.
Now yes, the Broncos are still very much alive in the NFL playoffs even with a loss, and they'd still be in the seventh seed in the playoffs with a loss. However, this team can seriously elevate their playoff chances with a win, and their chances would take a huge hit with a loss.
The Broncos should be ready to go. Let's make three bold predictions for the game.
Denver Broncos rush for 150+ yards
The Denver Broncos have rushed for at least 150 yards once this year against the New Orleans Saints. Well, the Indianapolis Colts have the second-worst rush defense in the NFL. They have given up 1,911 yards on the ground. They've also allowed 4.6 yards per carry, 14 touchdowns on the ground, and nine rushes of at least 20+ yards.
The run defense can be exposed, and I would think that the Broncos would love to establish the run early, which is something they have struggled to do for a majority of the season. The team's offensive line is all healthy, and we've only seen a couple of starting OL players on the injury report all year.
The Broncos OL know that they are among the best in the NFL, and OL coach Zach Strief has had this unit ready to go. It could be a huge game on the ground for the Denver Broncos coming out of their bye. They'll run for at least 150 yards.
Bo Nix has a 120+ passer rating
The Indianapolis Colts have allowed their opposing QBs this year to complete over 70% of their passes for 3,226 yards and a 97.1 passer rating. It's not a good passing defense, and I also dove into their starting secondary and what they do in coverage:
This passing defense is not all that hot, and you've also got Sean Payton coming off of his bye week, and he's got a 10-6 record in the game after the bye in his head coaching career. Payton knows what to do and how to get the most out of his team after the bye.
And being that he now has his own hand-picked QB, it's likely that Bo Nix has himself a game. This could be a game where Nix throws multiple touchdown passes en route to a stellar passer rating of 120 or more.
Broncos win by double-digits
With the Colts also coming off of their bye week, the possibility of this being a close game there. However, these are bold predictions, right? I trust the Broncos coaching staff way more than I would trust Indy's coaching staff. The Colts are coming into the most hostile environment for a Broncos home game since the 2015 NFL Season.
Sean Payton and the Broncos are also favored in this game, and they take care of business when the team is favored. I also want to believe that this defense was kind of disgusted with themselves with how easily the Cleveland Browns moved the ball down the field in Week 13.
The Denver Broncos are done losing to the opponents that they should beat. Sure, they'll have a slip-up every now and again, but this team has taken care of business this season and in the Sean Payton era for the most part. The Broncos future first-ballot Hall of Famer head coach is going to have his team ready to go. It'll be a double digit win for the Denver Broncos.