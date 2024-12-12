Struggling Broncos cornerback takes ownership for Week 13 debacle
The Denver Broncos were without Riley Moss in Week 13, and his absence was felt. Moss' replacement in the lineup recently took some ownership, though. I'm not sure even Jameis Winston himself thought he would be able to throw the ball all over the Broncos defense in Week 13.
This ended up being one of the most dramatic games of the season. Winston nearly threw for 500 yards, and former Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy had himself a career game. The team was without Riley Moss, the starting CB opposite Patrick Surtain II.
Moss had a knee injury, and it does not seem like he is going to be ready to go before Week 15, unfortunately. Well, veteran CB Levi Wallace took his place in the lineup and was flat-out horrific.
Wallace was targeted early and often in this game, and the team actually put in rookie Kris Abrams-Draine for the Browns final drive over Wallace. The veteran CB recently spoke about the bad game and did truly own up to it:
Levi Wallace takes ownership for huge Week 13 debacle
I guess you would not expect to hear anything else, especially from a veteran player. He's played in over 100 career games between the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, and now Denver Broncos, but for whatever reason, the usually-reliable Wallace was totally lost out there.
The team is probably going to turn to rookie CB Kris Abrams-Draine for Week 15 if Riley Moss indeed does not play. If nothing else, Wallace can still be deployed when the team needs to use six defensive backs, which is called a "dime" defense in the NFL. If the Colts end up playing from behind in this game and have to abandon the run, Levi Wallace still probably sees some snaps.
Overall, it was a rough game for the Broncos secondary. Levi Wallace was not the only one who had the ball thrown on him, but it's clear just how bad he was. The team signed Wallace in free agency this pasts offseason, and Wallace signing this year kind of felt like when the team signed Fabian Moreau last offseason.
And back to Moss for a second - he definitely shut the door on any talks of the Broncos not having a CB2. He's been excellent this year, and his absence was obvious. However, I do think we need to leave the door wide open for Kris Abrams-Draine to potentially have a huge game.
All the talk about Riley Moss and Levi Wallace has kind of made us not talk about KAD, if you will.