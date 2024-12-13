3 players the Broncos could target in round one of the 2025 NFL Draft
With the Denver Broncos extending LT Garett Bolles, they may have afforded themselves some flexibility to take a certain position in round one of the NFL Draft. It's effectively a two-year deal for Bolles, but with this deal, the Broncos do not necessarily have to take a left tackle in round one.
Garett Bolles was set to be a free agent in 2025, so the Broncos could have had a gaping hole at left tackle. That isn't the case anymore, so this does afford the Broncos a ton of flexibility in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
The team could justify using their first round pick on RB, WR, TE, or even DT. There could be a ton of high-end prospects that Denver may get to choose from. Let's highlight three of the many players they could take in the first round.
3 players the Broncos could target in round one of the 2025 NFL Draft
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
The best RB in the country and a Heisman Trophy finalist, Ashton Jeanty from Boise State could be the next great work-horse running back in the NFL, and that is exactly who the Broncos need. The team is likely letting RB Javonte Williams hit the open market in 2025, so this could allow them to bring in a younger and better player in Ashton Jeanty.
The team also took RB Audric Estime in the fifth-round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but Jeanty would have a bigger impact on the RB room, and it's clear that Denver's run game has been hit-or-miss this year. It's not been consistent enough, and fixing the run game should be a huge priority for Denver in 2025.
Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
One of two tight ends who may go in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft is Tyler Warren from Penn State. Warren is 6'6" and caught 88 passes this year for the Nittany Lions. He also added 191 rushing yards, so this is a diverse player who Sean Payton could deploy in many different ways within the team's offense.
Denver is missing at least one more playmaker between the WR/TE positions, and Warren could be the guy for the Broncos.
Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
The other first-round tight end in the 2025 NFL Draft is Colston Loveland, a player who caught 56 passes for 582 yards this year for the Wolverines. Loveland is 6'5" and nearly 250lbs, so he and Tyler Warren are pretty much identical in size. For the Loveland/Warren debate, I guess this may come down to which player could fit the Broncos better.
And also if the Broncos would even be willing to use a first-round pick on a tight end. The one point of reference here is just how good Brock Bowers has been in 2024 for the Las Vegas Raiders. We do know that the Broncos really liked Bowers, so you have to wonder if this team would easily pull the trigger on a first-round TE.
To me, it's likely that the Broncos target a playmaker in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.