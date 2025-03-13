Denver Broncos front office clearly thinks Super Bowl window is wide open

Thus far, the Denver Broncos have made a trio of notable free agency moves, and it's clear that the front office thinks the Super Bowl window is here. There truly is no bigger advantage in sports right now than having a stud QB on his rookie deal. This is how teams ascend into greatness and how they build perennial Super Bowl-contending teams.

There isn't a secret formula to success in the NFL - find the QB, be strong in the trenches, and about 80% of your issues go away overnight. For the Broncos, that is exactly what happened in 2024. They were able to field a top-5 offensive and defensive line, and while most of the NFL world laughed at them, were also able to find a franchise QB.

Are the Broncos in a Super Bowl window now?

It truly seemed like only a handful of people were high on the Broncos for 2024, but they were good where it matters the most in the NFL, so success followed them. Well, teams who compete for Super Bowls don't just stay 'good' forever; the front office has to make the right moves to take this roster to the next level, and with the moves we have seen thus far, it's clear that George Paton, Sean Payton, and the rest of the team's front office believe that a Super Bowl window is wide open.

I have seen some Broncos fans say that this team is still a year away, but I don't understand that logic - perhaps the team being bad for so long has blurred our perspective of what success looks like. We have seen the front office make smart moves with immediate-impact players. This is being done to take the roster to the next level and to round out the roster weaknesses before the 2025 NFL Draft.

And there isn't any reason for this team to not try to go all-in. Each year they wait, they waste another season of Bo Nix being on his rookie deal. What we have seen from the Denver Broncos this offseason is the next step into building a contender. Immediate-impact free agents are brought in to elevate roster weaknesses. This is how it goes in the NFL. Now yes, not every move is going to work out, and you may not agree with the moves that are made, but I would surely hope you can see the vision forming.

With the Denver Broncos apparently having interest in Cooper Kupp still, that could be another major move worth monitoring. The moves made by Denver's front office thus far prove that they think this team is in their Super Bowl window.