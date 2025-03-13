Broncos could complete perfect free agency with one more blockbuster

There is one clear path for the Denver Broncos to have a completely dominant 2025 offseason following the addition of Evan Engram in NFL Free Agency. The Los Angeles Rams officially released veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp, and Kupp could be exactly what the Denver Broncos need at the wide receiver position on a short-term deal.

The Broncos already should see a massive ripple effect on their offense from the addition of Engram alone, but adding Kupp into the mix would give this team even more flexibility and more importantly would raise the floor of the offensive skill positions completely.

Kupp is a Super Bowl champion and former NFL Offensive Player of the Year candidate who's still got the juice. While he's not the NFL OPOY candidate that he used to be, Kupp is still a player who can get open quickly, has strong hands, makes plays to every level of the field, and does the dirty work as a blocker. Kupp plays in the slot, he plays out wide, and he has big game experience.

Before the offseason started, Sean Payton stated that the veteran wide receiver position was in the "need" category for his team, and Kupp might be the perfect addition.

Broncos next big move in Free Agency should be WR Cooper Kupp

The Broncos already have a stable of young wide receivers they can pour into and develop. Does that mean they should completely ignore the 2025 NFL Draft class at the position? Absolutely not, but they could narrow their focus a little bit more by adding a player like Kupp.

Kupp would be a short-term investment since he will be 32 this coming season. The Broncos could sign him a two-year deal and have him come in and help bring along the young players behind him as well as help obviously take the offense to the next level in 2025.

One of the things that we know about Kupp is that he has worked well whether he's the go-to threat every snap or whether he's playing in an absolutely loaded group of receivers and skill players. The Rams had no problems getting all their guys involved over the last handful of years and Kupp is the type of player who doesn't mind blocking instead of getting the ball.

And in Denver, he would be the clear WR2 behind Courtland Sutton. Having a player of Kupp's caliber for defenses to focus on along with Evan Engram and Marvin Mims while rotating in guys like Troy Franklin and Devaughn Vele? It would be the type of embarrassment of riches the Broncos have lacked since 2013-14 at the offensive skill positions.

Does Denver need to add everybody? No. Do they need to be aggressive in surrounding Bo Nix with talent? Absolutely. As of the time of this post being made, the Broncos have made a bunch of free agent deals without a single roster cut, trade, or restructure (that we know of) to clear salary cap space.

General manager George Paton said at the NFL Scouting Combine that there are always ways to "manipulate" the salary cap and while that doesn't mean you spend every available dollar every free agency period, there are times to strike when the iron is hot. Paton said the team wanted to be measured and essentially selectively aggressive. A player like Kupp becoming available is a spot to be selectively aggressive.

Not every free agent that can upgrade your team and boost your chances of winning a lot of games is going to be 25 years old and entering the prime of his NFL career. Sometimes you need the DeMarcus Wares, the Wes Welkers, the guys who have been where you're trying to go.

Cooper Kupp is exactly that for the Denver Broncos and would complete a wildly successful free agency if they can pull it off.