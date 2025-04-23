Denver Broncos first-round choice may be down to just a few players

The Denver Broncos are slated to pick 20th in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but they could be down to just a few players. Given how many picks are likely to happen before Denver makes their first selection and the prospect that are likely to go at certain spots, it is also likely that the Broncos are going to have a handful of players they are strongly considering at pick 20.

They have clear needs at running back, wide receiver, and even tight end. The defensive line has also been a position that has been mocked to Denver in Round 1, but when you look at all of the mocks from all of the experts, you really do not see any other positions in Round 1 for the Broncos.

You truly have to wonder if the team's front office is kind of on the same page in this regard - how many positions are they seriously considering at pick 20?

Which players are realistically going to be available at pick 20?

Omarion Hampton - The talented running back from North Carolina has been in many mocks to the Denver Broncos. He is the full package at the position and would immediately become a three-down back at the NFL level.

TreVeyon Henderson - Another complete running back, but also a player who could not be more of a fit for the Broncos. Other mocks have him at pick 20 to Denver

Emeka Egbuka - NFL insider Peter Schrager had Egbuka going off the board at pick 20 to the Denver Broncos and is the type of culture-builder and wide receiver that the Denver Broncos need

A defensive line prospect - Derrick Harmon, Walter Nolen, and Kenneth Grant could all be there on the board with the 20th pick, and DL has been another area where mocks have the Broncos picking.

When you think about it, Denver might be down to just a small handful of prospects in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft.