Broncos signing long-snapper competition proves team doesn't get it yet

The Denver Broncos are on the right track, but their most recent signing proves that they just do not get it yet. On Monday, news broke that the Denver Broncos signed a free agent, but they signed Zach Triner, a veteran long-snapper.

What?

Yeah, they signed a long-snapper, and Triner is apparently coming it and 'competing' with incumbent Mitchell Fraboni for the starting LS job. This is just an odd situation overall and truly makes no sense.

The Broncos have signed LS Zach Triner, per the wire.



He's 34 years old and has played in 84 games.



He'll compete with Mitchell Fraboni for the Broncos LS spot. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) April 21, 2025

What in the heck are the Broncos doing?

Mitchell Fraboni has been the full-time long-snapper for the Denver Broncos since the start of the 2023 NFL Season, and he actually signed an extension this offseason through the 2027 campaign. Fraboni is 28 years old and does his job well. I mean, has there ever been a time where the long-snapping has gotten sloppy?

Zach Triner is 34 years old and has played in 84 games in his NFL tenure for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins. But why, of all positions, did the Broncos bring in competition at long-snapper?

It's not like this team has a gaping hole at running back and a clear need for another wide receiver...

I am a huge fan of what the Denver Broncos have done over the last couple of seasons, but no NFL team is perfect, and no team is going to make moves that we all agree with. This move is one of those that makes you stop in your tracks and scratch your head. There is simply no need to waste an offseason roster spot on another long-snapper, period.

Now yes, you may be thinking that I am overreacting, and I might be, but this team should be taking these types of fliers on playmakers on the offensive side of the ball. Offensive free agents that are currently still available include guys like JK Dobbins, DJ Chark, Tyler Lockett, Keenan Allen, Amari Cooper, Jamaal Williams, Tyler Boyd, and many others.

I fully understand that the Denver Broncos can fill their remaining offensive needs in the 2025 NFL Draft - I realize that, but even still, why are the Broncos trying to drum up a competition at the most ridiculous position?

We'll see what happens, and either way, Denver's long-snapping and special teams unit will be fine in the 2025 NFL Season, but making this signing when the offensive playmaking unit looks like it does, save for a few players, makes zero sense.