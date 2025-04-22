Broncos could be plotting the unthinkable connecting latest draft rumors

On Monday, there were rumors about the Denver Broncos possibly trying to move up in the 2025 NFL Draft, but not for a running back. The rumors swirling on Monday were that the Broncos were potentially looking to move up for a wide receiver.

That was a bit of a shocking wrinkle in everybody's pre-draft projections, and everyone started to rack their brains about what receiver the Broncos might want to move up for. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport intimated that he felt it could be Texas receiver Matthew Golden, but what if the Broncos have their sights set on something even bigger?

On Tuesday, ESPN's Peter Schrager reported that the Browns and Giants were fielding calls for the 2nd and 3rd overall picks, respectively. If we do some optimistic dot connecting here, could it be that the wide receiver the Broncos would want to trade up for is actually Colorado's Heisman winner Travis Hunter?

Broncos could make blockbuster move up the board for Travis Hunter

For now, this isn't out of the realm of possibility. Sean Payton said recently that he's as guilty as anyone of busting out the "driver" when he should be using a different club. He's made bold trades up the draft board before and in this year's class, there are few players truly worth moving heaven and earth to go and get.

Travis Hunter is one of them.

The term "generational" gets thrown around far too loosely these days, but Hunter is borderline something other than just generational. We've never seen a player coming up from the college ranks who won the Heisman Trophy after playing both sides of the ball at an elite level on a full-time basis. Hunter, if he was two separate prospects, would be the best wide receiver and the best cornerback in this year's draft.

He's one of the rarest types of players you'll ever see, and if the Browns are willing to move off the 2nd overall pick and the Broncos are able to get him? That would be fascinating, and probably worth the picks it would take to acquire him, maybe even players on top of that.

The Broncos don't need to rob Peter to pay Paul, but they do need to make sure that they add players to this roster who can help the team immediately. The 10 wins this team achieved last season were proof that they are close. The 1-6 record they had in one-score games and the tough sledding against teams with winning records at season's end? That was indicative that this team needs to go get whoever they feel gives them a chance to legitimately compete in the window they find themselves in.

Hunter would be a true game-changer for the Broncos and while it feels far-fetched to think they could move up from 20 to 2nd overall, you just never know. It's at least fun to talk about while it's still a possibility.