Denver Broncos' financial situation is a lot better than you might think

The Denver Broncos have done a great job at being responsible yet aggressive with their cap space since the release of Russell Wilson, and it's paying off.

The team's decision to cut Russell Wilson and eat an NFL-record $85 million of dead cap was quickly forgotten once the team hit on Bo Nix with the 12th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. There truly is no bigger advantage in all of sports than a QB on his rookie deal, and all of a sudden, the Broncos soon find themselves totally freed of Wilson's contract.

In fact, after the 2025 NFL Season, the Broncos will no longer have any part of Russell Wilson's contract on the books, but when you peel this thing back a little bit more, the team's overall financial situation is quite good.

The Broncos are in a great spot all the way around

Not only is Russell Wilson's $32 million dead cap charge off the books after 2025, but the Broncos would have $0 in dead cap money for 2026, as the contracts of Greg Dulcich and Josh Reynolds would also be off the books. Now yes, it's normal for an NFL team to have some dead money, but the Broncos might not have much at all at this rate.

Furthermore, according to Over The Cap, Denver is projected to have over $50 million in cap space in the 2026 NFL Offseason, and this does not include the potential that the Broncos open up more with extensions that they could get done.

George Paton and Sean Payton have done a magnificent job with this roster and it's financial situation in recent years, as the 2026 NFL Offseason might present yet another opportunity for the Denver Broncos to go fishing and sign more high-end free agents to continue crafting one of the NFL's best rosters.