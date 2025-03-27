Denver Broncos' final splash free-agent target couldn't be more obvious

There has been a lot of chatter about who the Denver Broncos should sign. Well, this final splash signing actually makes a lot of sense. Thus far, the Broncos have had a stellar free agency period, signing players like Evan Engram, Dre Greenlaw, and Talanoa Hufanga.

They also re-signed many of their own free agents as well. With one month before the 2025 NFL Draft, the team might not want to sign another player until they figure out what kind of draft class they end up with.

In many instances, there is another small wave of free agency after the NFL Draft, and teams will usually bring in a player or two from a position they were not able to address as much in the draft. Many of us have been clamoring for the Broncos to sign someone like JK Dobbins or Amari Cooper, but the team is probably going to come out of the draft with a top-tier RB prospect.

Could the team's last 'splash' free agency signing actually be pretty obvious?

Should the Denver Broncos sign Carl Lawson?

How about Carl Lawson? Lawson, 29 years old, played in 15 games for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2024 NFL Season, racking up five sacks, four tackles for loss, and 15 QB hits. He did this playing in just 41% of the defensive snaps for the Cowboys.

He was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals and has been in the league since 2017, racking up a total of 32 sacks, 32 tackles for loss, and 122 QB hits in just 89 regular season games. This is still a productive player, and it's a bit odd that he hardly played in 2023 when he was with the New York Jets. When you look at the Broncos depth chart at defensive end, the guys behind Zach Allen and John Franklin-Myers are players like Eyioma Uwazurike and Jordan Jackson.

Both Allen and Franklin-Myers could each land extensions this offseason, but what if something goes wrong during those negotiations? Furthermore, we have seen just how much a talented defensive line can impact and disrupt a game, and with the Broncos not having great depth at defensive end, Carl Lawson could be a sneaky-good signing for the team.

It's not a name that has popped up much at all this offseason among Broncos fans, but when you consider these factors, the signing itself would make a ton of sense.