Denver Broncos are sitting on a breakout star and the league has no idea

The Denver Broncos have a ton of players who could absolutely hit their stride in 2025, but is the league totally unaware of this player on the Broncos?

Players like Patrick Surtain II, Zach Allen, Nik Bonitto, Quinn Meinerz, and Bo Nix all broke out quite a bit in the 2024 NFL Season, so it's clear that this coaching staff is the right staff for the job. They know how to put their players in great positions to succeed and are actually building something sustainable.

Part of this comes from being able to identify talent in the NFL Draft and in free agency. George Paton and Sean Payton have done a great job at this working together over the past few offseasons. They honestly feel like a perfect combination, and they may have found a true diamond in the rough and someone who could become a star in 2025.

Is Devaughn Vele a true breakout star for 2025?

Devaughn Vele might be one of the most interesting players in the NFL, and Cody Roark did notice that Vele seems have bulked up a bit this offseason:

Devaughn Vele looks like he’ll be a pillar player at WR alongside Courtland Sutton. Noticeably more muscle mass to him this offseason compared to last year. pic.twitter.com/XI8z0xyX7E — Cody Roark (@CodyRoarkNFL) June 6, 2025

Vele was a seventh-round pick of the Broncos in the 2024 NFL Draft, but he turned 27 years old during his rookie season. The 6-5, 210 pound wide receiver is a great athlete and played his college football at Utah. Being that the player was quite old coming into the NFL, it's reasonable to think that he'd be a more polished player, and we did see that in 2024.

Devaughn Vele caught 41 passes for 475 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games. His 17-game average in 2024 came out to 54 receptions, 621 yards, and four touchdowns, and that was as a rookie. Being that Vele has the size, speed, and overall skillset, there is a ton of reason to believe that he'll make a huge leap forward and perhaps flirt with 1,000 yards.

Him being a seventh-round pick and already pushing 30 years old would have most people overlooking him if we're being honest, and his prime might only be for a few more seasons. And with most talking about Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos defense, it does allow someone like Vele to fly under the radar. If the veteran WR ends up being more productive than we think in 2025, don't say I didn't tell you so!